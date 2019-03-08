T20: Tied match 'feels like a loss' to Essex captain Harmer

Essex Eagles captain Simon Harmer admitted it felt like they had lost their Vitality Blast T20 match at Hampshire, after it ended in a thrilling tie.

Dan Lawrence (69) led Essex to 139-7 after an 84-run stand with Adam Wheater (34) and the visitors looked favourites heading into the last five overs.

But Sam Northeast kept the home side in the game until the last ball, when he was run out for 73 by Adam Zampa with the scores level.

Harmer said: "I think 42 off three and for us to concede 41, with the way the wicket played, makes it feel like a loss - especially with the focus on us needing to win every game.

"I thought 140 was about par. The wicket was slower than it normally is. We knew batting second would be difficult to score, but we let ourselves down in the last three overs.

"The bowling has been good and the batting has been very good but we let ourselves down here and there."

Harmer finished with 2-23 from his four-over spell, while Australian leg-spinner Zampa only conceded 17 runs.

But chances got away from Essex, with Harmer adding: "Today in the field we dropped two catches in two balls (Northeast on 52 and Fuller on four) which would have seen us see out the game.

"We could have been smarter about how we went about it in the end.

"You look back and it is easy to nit-pick at hundreds of different things, but we need to find a way of being better."

Essex visit Surrey for their next match on Thursday (6.30pm).