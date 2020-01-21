Search

Ten Doeschate steps down as Essex captain

PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 21 January 2020

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Essex have confirmed that Ryan ten Doeschate has stood down as club captain after four seasons leading the team.

During his tenure, Essex have risen to the top of red-ball cricket and won three titles in four campaigns. He has captained the side for 58 first-class matches during this period, winning on 33 occasions and suffering defeat just eight times.

The 39-year-old took on the role prior to the 2016 season and immediately led the club back to Division One after claiming the Division Two title at the first attempt.

The side then went unbeaten throughout their first season back in the top-tier of English cricket, winning 10 of 14 games and claiming a first Championship title in 25 years.

In 2019, Essex once again tasted success in four-day cricket, with ten Doeschate skippering the club to an eighth Championship title following a 'winner takes all' match with Somerset in Taunton.

On ten Doeschate's decision to step down, Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: "Ryan has been a phenomenal club captain and as head coach, I couldn't have asked for any more from him.

"His commitment and dedication to the club is second to none, and if you look at the position Essex were in before he took over and compare it to where they are now, a lot of that rise is down to Ryan.

"Now is the right time for someone else to take the reins and lead the team. It's important to remember that Ryan isn't stepping away from Essex, he's still very much part of this club and I'm sure he will continue to have a positive presence both on and off the field."

Chairman John Faragher added: "During his time as club Captain Ryan has shown outstanding leadership and interpersonal skills, both of which have been a major factor in the Club's success over the last four years.

"To win Division Two and then two Championship titles in four years is a remarkable achievement and he steps down with the Club in a strong position for further success.

"He is a great ambassador for the game of cricket and especially for Essex County Cricket Club."

In an open letter, ten Doeschate said: "It's been the biggest privilege to captain this club for the last four years and now is the right time for someone new to take charge.

"I've had unquestionable support from all the people behind the scenes who make the club work, and would like to specifically mention the members of the Cricket Advisory Group.

"I'd like to thank all our Members and supporters in general who have followed the team over the last four years. I hope we've provided much entertainment and that you've shared in our pride of representing the club.

"I feel very lucky to have worked with Anthony McGrath and his staff and would also like to mention Chris Silverwood for all the help at the start of my tenure.

"Lastly, I would like to pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players who have given everything to the team over the last four years and to whom I will always be indebted for allowing me to live out my cricket dream, thank you.

"I can't wait to join the troops, focus on my batting, and to give the new captain all of my support in continuing to try to get the best out of our great club."

