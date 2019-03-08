Search

Cricket: Ten Doeschate praises efforts of Essex bowlers

PUBLISHED: 07:12 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:12 11 September 2019

Sam Cook of Essex (right) chats with captain Ryan ten Doeschate during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 10th September 2019

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate paid tribute to his bowling attack after a frustrating day at Edgbaston.

Having put Warwickshire into bat, the County Championship leaders saw their rivals post 269-3, with spinner Simon Harmer (3-67) taking the wickets to fall after a marathon 36-over stint.

And ten Doeschate hopes they can get more reward when the match resumes on Wednesday morning, saying: "he scoreboard says it was not a great day for us but I thought the bowlers were fantastic.

"They all kept running in on a wicket which didn't offer very much and Simon wheeled away at one end and to have kept the scoreboard in check is the big positive to take out of the day.

"We just need to take a couple of wickets early in the morning to get the bonus points and also to get us a foothold back in the game."

Will Rhodes (38) and Dominic Sibley (51) got Warwickshire off to a solid start with an 87-run stand before Harmer struck twice in quick succession.

Sam Hain (77 not out) and Matthew Lamb (69 not out) then shared an unbroken 129-run partnership to keep Essex waiting and ten Doeschate added: "I got the toss wrong. I thought we could cash in on the early start but it wasn't to be so we were left playing catch-up.

"It was one of those days when their three batters played very well and got away with the odd mistake when a few nicks didn't carry but all in all it was a tough day and we have a lot of work to do."

