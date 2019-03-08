Cricket: Ten Doeschate pleased with Essex performance

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex leaps to control the ball (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate was pleased to see his side earn a first-innings lead over defending county champions Surrey at The Oval.

Ten Doeschate hit a century, after Dan Lawrence fell seven runs short of three figures, as the visitors made 448 in reply to Surrey’s 395.

But the skipper admitted it will be hard to force a result on the final day, with Surrey reaching 68-0 at the close on Saturday.

He said: “It was a very good day for us and, in fact, we have been good for long periods in the game. The new ball does a little bit, but it’s a very good wicket and so it’s going to be tough to try to force a result from here.

“We thought we could pick up a wicket or two in that last session, but it looks as though Surrey will now try to bat it out for the draw so that might give us the chance to put them under pressure.”

England openers Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman were both unbeaten on 34 at stumps to give Surrey a 15-run lead with all 10 second-innings wickets still intact.

Surrey head coach Michael Di Venuto added: “A deficit of 50-odd runs was always going to make it a nasty little session for us but both Rory and Mark played extremely well to get through to stumps and get us back in front.

“I’ve been around the game for long enough not to get into predictions about tomorrow and how things will turn out. We will have to continue to show application at the crease and hopefully there are still plenty of runs on offer out there if we do that.”