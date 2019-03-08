Cricket: Ten Doeschate extends Essex stay
PUBLISHED: 09:29 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 18 October 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Essex have announced that captain Ryan ten Doeschate has signed a one-year contract extension and will stay with the club until the end of the 2020 season.
The 39-year-old had another impressive season in 2019, leading his side to the County Championship title for the second time in three years, whilst also playing a key role in the Eagles' Vitality Blast campaign, helping to clinch a first T20 title.
The Dutchman joined Essex back in 2003 and has become a hugely popular figure with both his teammates and the fans at The Cloudfm County Ground.
In 2016, during his first season as club captain, ten Doeschate led Essex back to Division One and the following year he and his team defied all the odds to secure a first County Championship title in 25 years.
After he once again guided the Club to County Championship glory in 2019, he said: "I'm really pleased to extend my contract at the club and my affinity for Essex and the players just grows stronger and stronger.
You may also want to watch:
"We had an amazing season in 2019, but we're constantly striving to improve and we want to build on our success.
"I'm excited about the challenges and battles we'll face in 2020, and I'm looking forward to giving my all in what will hopefully another successful year."
Head coach Anthony McGrath is also thrilled to see ten Doeschate prolong his stay and said: "Ryan is a huge player for us, both on the field and in the dressing room, so we are all delighted that he will be staying for at least another season.
"He's a natural leader and has led this side to some fantastic achievements over recent years, and hopefully with any luck, there will be more to come."
The news about ten Doeschate comes after long-serving Ravi Bopara confirmed he was leaving after 18 years on the staff for a new challenge with Sussex.