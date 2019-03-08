Search

Cricket: Taunton washout leaves Essex on title brink

PUBLISHED: 16:54 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 25 September 2019

General view of the ground after heavy overnight rain ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

General view of the ground after heavy overnight rain ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rain washed out Somerset's bid for a first ever title on the third day of the Specsavers County Championship with Essex at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Wednesday.

Alastair Cook (L) and Tom Westley of Essex take a look at the playing conditions during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019Alastair Cook (L) and Tom Westley of Essex take a look at the playing conditions during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Not a single ball was bowled after heavy rain during the morning had left the outfield saturated and umpires Alex Wharf and Rob Bailey took the decision to abandon play after a 4.30pm pitch inspection.

Many spectators had stayed on hoping for at least an hour of action, but it wasn't to be and home supporters left resigned to a sixth runners-up finish in the Championship this century.

With the pitch having done plenty for the seamers and spinners, Somerset went into the day still harbouring hopes of bowling their opponents out twice.

The overnight score remains unchanged on the day three scoreboard during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019The overnight score remains unchanged on the day three scoreboard during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

But a match already severely affected by the weather was further curtailed by frustrating showers throughout the morning. Lunch was taken at 12.40pm and it was raining again when the umpires made a 2.30pm inspection.

Every drop that fell strengthened Essex hopes of taking the title for the second time in three years.

The visitors were due to resume their first innings on 25 without loss in reply to 203, knowing a draw would be sufficient.

Barring a final day miracle, Somerset's wait to win the pennant for the first time in their history looks destined to continue, with Essex on the brink of completing a double folowing their Vitality Blast T20 success last weekend.

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

