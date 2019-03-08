SNEL Div 2: South Woodford, Old Brentwoods relegated

South Woodford and Old Brentwoods were relegated from Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two on a dramatic final day of the season.

Essex batsman Nick Browne turned out for South Woodford in their must-win derby at Frenford but was dismissed by Hamza Omar (2-39) for 22 with the score on 41.

Ryan Hurst dismissed Viraj Khagram without addition to the total, while Viv Hassen and Jamal Richards fell cheaply to Sagar Joshi and Hurst to make it 65-4.

Muhammad Arish steadied the ship with captain Harry Neicho, but Faizan Muhammad (2-26) struck twice in two balls to make it 104-6, before Neicho (28) fell to Hurst with the total on 112.

Richard Browne and Krishan Vadher (33) helped lift the score to 159 in the 48th over, with Hurst (4-42) finishing as the pick of Frenford's bowling attack.

But home captain Etinder Bopara hit eight fours in his 48 off 50 balls in a 78-run opening standd with Danial Mahmood (36) before Harry Shirt (2-34) made the breakthrough and dismissed both.

Hassen (3-37) and Garry Neicho (4-35) then worked their way through the rest of the line-up to leave Frenford 155-9, before Hurst and last man Omar saw them over the line to survival by just one point, as South Woodford went down.

Old Brentwoods, meanwhile, made 246-5 at second-placed Horndon as Baber Choudhary (92) led the way with the bat.

Shazad Khan (47), captain Khalid Sarwar (34), Arshad Ali and Kalim Khan (both 25 not out) also contributed to set up a declaration after 47 overs and Horndon slipped to 56-3 in reply.

Awais Sadaqat (2-57) and Ali had early success with the ball for Brentwoods, but Horndon captain Tom Stone (85) put on 124 with Jeff West to raise the home side's hopes.

And West (84 not out) and Martin Sayers (33 not out) combined to see Horndon to a six-wicket win that sent Brentwoods down and ensured their own promotion to Division One.

Oakfield Parkonians finished in third place, despite a closing-day win at Orsett.

Choosing to bat first, Parks saw Dhruv Patel (60) put on 125 for the first wicket with Shawn Tuitt (70), but Ravi Teja Dwaraka fell cheaply.

Haris Khan held firm to score an unbeaten 58 and lead Parks to 245-8 and Selvam Ramasamy struck early in reply.

Orsett reached 99-1 before Dwaraka (3-65) and Abdul Razzaq combined to reduce them to 134-5.

A 63-run stand for the sixth wicket raised Orsett hopes, before Razzaq (4-29) dismissed Mark Pavitt (78) and along with Ramasamy (3-44) clinched a 21-run victory as the last five Orsett wickets fell for just seven runs.