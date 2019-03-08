Search

Neicho: South Woodford close to 'complete performance'

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 June 2019

South Woodford players celebrate a wicket (pic: Graham Hodges).

Archant

Harry Neicho's team lost by 24 runs at Oakfield Parkonians on Saturday, but will aim to bounce back against Orsett & Thurrock this weekend

South Woodford captain Harry Neicho talked up the potential of Jamal Richards after his fine batting efforts during their derby with Oakfield Parkonians.

The Highfield Road club lost out in a close-fought Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two contest on Saturday.

Parks scored 275-5 off 50 overs with Ravi Teja unbeaten on 81 at the end and Eshun Kalley (51) also able to reach a milestone.

In reply, South Woodford lost wickets at regular intervals despite Richard Browne's 35 at the top of the order and it was left to youngster Richards to step up.

He scorched a fine 76 not out while down at eight, but the visitors could only post 251-8 from their 50 overs and suffered a narrow loss.

Captain Neicho, who hit 24, said: "Jamal is one of our talented youngsters coming through the ranks and his batting was both destructive and mature on Saturday.

"It was a great effort by us getting up to 250 on a deteriorating pitch and bodes well moving forward."

South Woodford had registered an excellent win at home to Wickford earlier in June, with Harry Shirt the star with bat and ball.

The opener bowler smashed 71 off 81 balls at Highfield Road, which included three maximums and eight fours.

And then with the ball, Shirt picked up 3-28 and was well support by Garry Neicho (2-28), Richards (2-28) and Indika Wickramaratne (3-6) to dismiss Wickford for 136 and secure an impressive 11-run victory.

Next up for South Woodford is a home clash against Orsett & Thurrock, who are seventh on 58 points after six games.

"We had a great win against Wickford the week before thanks to Harry Shirt's all-round performance and our bowling attack," Neicho added.

"Now we just need to get our batting and bowling firing at the same time to put together the compete performance."

