SNEL Div 2: South Woodford in slender win; Old Brentwoods hold on for draw

Harry Shirt of South Woodford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Frenford, Oakfield Parkoninans pipped

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zakariya Paruk of Frenford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Zakariya Paruk of Frenford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

South Woodford claimed an 11-run win over Wickford after a low-scoring contest at Highfield Road.

Put into bat by the visitors they lost wickets at regular intervals, with captain Harry Neicho suffering a first-ball duck, to find themselves in bother at 77-7.

Harry Shirt and Viv Hassen (22) stopped the rot with a 69-run stand for the eighth wicket, with Shirt the last man out after hitting three sixes and seven fours in his 80-ball 65.

Having helped his side reach 147, Shirt then made the early breakthrough with the ball in Wickford's reply and, along with Garry Neicho (2-28), picked up a second scalp as the visitors were reduced to 30-4.

Sagar Joshi of Frenford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Sagar Joshi of Frenford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jamal Richards (2-28) ended a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket, then struck again with the very next ball, before Wickford's seventh-wicket pair moved the score along to 114.

Indika Wickramaratne (3-6) then claimed three wickets in three overs to make it 119-9, but Woodford were made to wait before securing win, as Shirt (3-28) returned to complete the task.

*Old Brentwoods held on for a draw against Orsett after the visitors chose to bat first and made 201-8 following half-centuries from opener Lewis Lockyer (75) and William Gibbon (62).

Khalid Sarwar (2-33), Muhammad Rahim (2-34) and Ejaz Khan (2-53) nabbed braces for Brentwoods, who lost Ahsan Akbar cheaply in reply.

Ramesh Gunalan (24) and Sarwar (34) made starts, but Brentwoods slumped from 94-4 to 98-8 as Clarke Wren (5-15) ran through the middle order.

Ejaz Khan and Minhaz Bhad dug in after that to see the hosts to the close on 113-8.

You may also want to watch:

*Frenford came up short at Horndon to lose by 16 runs.

Having put the visitors into bat they saw Hamza Omar strike before a run had been scored.

Zakariya Paruk (3-40) claimed the next three wickets to fall, before Ryan Hurst claimed a brace and Omar Akram got in on the act to leave Horndon 66-7.

Hurst (3-36) picked up another with the total on 90, but Horndon's tail wagged noticeably to see out the 50 overs and lift the total to 160-9.

Frenford lost their top three for a combined 16 runs and then saw Paruk and Naail Dar fall cheaply in quick succession to leave them in trouble at 49-5.

Omar Akram fell for 31, followed moments later by Hurst to make it 77-7, before Sagar Joshi got support from Faizan Muhammad in a 41-run stand.

And Joshi was left stranded on 60, having hit nine fours, as Frenford were dismissed for 144 in the 41st over.

*Oakfield Parkonians slipped to a one-wicket defeat against Benfleet in a low-scoring contest.

Put into bat, Parks saw Shawn Tuitt and Faisal Bhatti make a solid enough start, before a string of batsmen fell for single figures.

Bhatti was eventually run out for 45, having faced 125 balls, but lower-order batsman Baldeep Mann, Anujan Thiru and Ravi Raval all made double figures to see out the 50 overs at 129-9.

Eshun Kalley (4-32) and Selvam Ramasamy (2-18) made early in roads in Benfleet's reply, with Thiru, Tuitt and Raval also having success.

But the home side reached their target with their tailenders at the crease in the 42nd over.