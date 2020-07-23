South Woodford find Chingford too strong

South Woodford fell to an eight-wicket defeat against Chingford as the new Shepherd Neame Essex League season began at the weekend.

They would have been playing in Division Three this year, but delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic saw the league redraw groups on regional lines.

As such, Premier Division Chingford proved too strong in the Tier One Hussain group after holding South Woodford to 153-8 in their 40 overs.

Harry Neicho (36), Viv Hassen (32), Heshan Mahendra (29 not out) and Jamal Richards (21) all made starts for South, but the hosts eased to their target in 29 overs.

Fives & Heronians took the bragging rights at Frenford, after holding the home side to 182-9.

Mousshin Ismail led the way with 50, as Khalil Khan (30 not out) and Danial Mahmood (29) chipped in.

Jonny Kay (2-16), Mohammed Adams (2-22) and Jake Poulter (2-35) nabbed braces for Fives, who sealed a four-wicket victory with five overs to spare.

Poulter fell two runs short of a half-century in their chase, as Pete Kilpatrick (32 not out), Md Aminul Islam Shihan (27) and Terry Ballard (25) also contributed.

Oakfield Parkonians came up just short in their match with West Essex, who posted 210-6 after being put into bat.

Ravi Raval (2-21) proved the pick of the Parks bowling and was the not out batsman as they were dismissed for 193 with two balls remaining.

Faisal Bhatti (40) top scored for Parks, with Paran Kalley (32) also making a useful start.

Woodford Green were also on the receiving end, as they lost by six wickets against Loughton.

Ashish Rai (41) and Divij Desai (34) put on 53 for the fifth wicket as Green were dismissed for 166 in the 39th over, with Bilal Butt (4-30) recording the best bowling figures for Loughton.

Bilaal Anwar (26) and Angad Nijjar (39) put on 65 for the first Loughton wicket in reply, with Umar Choudhry hitting 56 off 44 balls, with a six and eight fours, to help his side to their target.

Sean Martin nabbed 2-17 the home side.

Fixtures, July 25 Gooch (Premier): Colchester v Wanstead, Hornchurch v Buckhurst Hill.

Hussain (Tier One): Chingford v Frenford, Ilford v Fives, Loughton v Woodford Wells, Oakfield Parkonians v Woodford Green, West Essex v South Woodford.