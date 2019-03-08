SNEL Premier: Good wins for Wanstead, Hornchurch and Brentwood

Wanstead claimed a convincing 198-run win at Billericay in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division on Saturday.

Herons skipper Joe Ellis-Grewal chose to bat after winning the toss but Naivedyam Dwivedi was dismissed by Adam Marchant without scoring.

But it proved a false dawn for Billericay as Aron Nijjar and Robin Das both hit centuries in a 219-run stand for the second wicket.

Essex staffer Nijjar hit 16 fours in his 106 before falling to Darren Ironside, with young Das going on to score 128, including two sixes and 16 fours.

Feroze Khushi and Tom Cummins added another 66 for the fourth wicket, before Wanstead declared on 325-4 after 64 overs, with Khushi unbeaten on 52 from just 40 balls.

And Zain Shahzad (4-29) made early inroads with the ball in Billericay's reply, removing the dangerous Paul Walter, captain Lee Knight, Darren Ironside and Mark Harmer to leave the hosts 23-4.

David Houghton made 35 before falling to Nijjar, while Ellis-Grewal also got in on the act to make it 60-6.

And after Nijjar (4-27) removed the next three Billericay batsmen, Ellis-Grewal (2-43) dismissed Ross Poulton (42) to wrap up victory.

Defending champions Hornchurch claimed a four-wicket win over Ilford in their latest outing at Valentines Park.

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa chose to bat first but saw Akash Raji fall cheaply to Merv Westfield.

Harsh Kumar (21), Tahla Mumtaz and Mohammad Ahktar all gave Nigel Jacobs support to see Ilford reach 133-4, before Hamza Muhammad added another 83 for the fifth wicket.

Jacobs fell for 102, having hit 13 fours, and was followed back to the pavilion by Muhammad (56), as Gayan Sirisoma (4-70) add to his haul.

But Gagan Bhogal and Haaris Ayub added late runs to lift Ilford's total to 271-7 declared after 64 overs.

Jamie Sorrell (26) put on 46 with Ronnie Saunders before falling to Tavarasa, but Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon and Kieran Scarlioli fell cheaply to leave the visitors 87-3.

Saunders added another 97 with Merv Westfield, hitting a six and 10 fours in his 94 from 106 balls, before being caught and bowled by Akash Raji.

And Westfield was dismissed by Ahktar for 52, from 65 deliveries, after hitting a six and three fours to leave the defending champions 196-5.

Zeeshan Khan fell to Ahktar with only six runs added to the total, but an unbroken 71-run stand for the seventh wicket between Michael Bones (43 not out) and Jas Bassan, who hit 40 off just 34 balls, saw Hornchurch home.

Nick Winter claimed another eight-wicket haul to help Brentwood to a 127-run win at Chelmsford.

Put into bat by the home side, Brentwood saw Kieran Emmanuel (35) put on 67 for the first wicket with Will Buttleman.

But that was the best stand the visitors could manage as Buttleman held firm at one end and saw a host of wickets fall at the other end.

James Clifford (5-47) was the chief destroyer for Chelmsford as Brentwood were dismissed for 163, with Buttleman carrying his bat to finish unbeaten on 101 from 197 balls, having hit 13 fours.

Australian left-armer Winter struck early in the home side's reply to remove Dan Hagen and Nick Prowting, with Charlie Griffiths dismissing Oliver Wagstaff inbetween times to leave Chelmsford 37-3.

And there was no way back from that, as Jack Sterland was run out and Winter then removed the remaining six batsmen for just nine runs to finish with 8-29.