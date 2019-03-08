Search

SNEL Premier: Wanstead go top, Brentwood suffer defeat and Ilford lose

PUBLISHED: 20:18 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:18 06 July 2019

R Saunders of Hornchurch. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

R Saunders of Hornchurch. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wanstead and Snaresbrook go top with win over Hornchurch, Brentwood suffer defeat against Chingford and Ilford lose out to Hadleigh & Thundersley.

Wanstead and Snaresbrook have gone top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division with a win over Hornchurch.

Previous leaders Brentwood lost out to Chingford, falling to second in the table, while Ilford failed to come away with a victory against Hadleigh & Thundersley.

Hornchurch won the toss against Wanstead and opted to bat first; Jamie Sorrell and Ronnie Saunders opening the innings with scores of nine and ten respectively.

Bradley De Villiers took a staggering five straight wickets, including Saunders, and captain Billy Gordon.

Kieran Scarlioli high scored for Hornchurch with 33 before he was caught by Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal from a De Villiers ball, leaving them on 69-5.

Tom Cummins took three straight catches before Ellis-Grewal added the final three wickets to ensure Hornchurch finished on 111 all out after just 27.5 overs.

And it took very little time for Wanstead to complete the chase; Adnan Akram opening with 12 while Hassan Chowdhury hit 24.

Naivedyam Dwivedi (30) and Tom Cummins (27 not out) added to the score before Ellis-Grewal saw his side over the line with 11 not out.

The Herons finished on 112-4 after just 25.2 overs, despite the efforts of Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon who took all four wickets.

Meanwhile, Brentwood suffered a surprising defeat to Chingford despite a century from captain Aaron West.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, West entered at number three to hit 107 not out off 118 balls to help his side finish on 214-5 after the 50 overs.

Jack Hebron also reached 24 before he was caught, while Will Buttleman hit 27.

Chingford started their batting slowly with scores of six, four and two from their top three batsmen but

Feroze Khushi changed the game for his side, entering at number four and hitting 88 before he was caught by James Redwood off a Nick Winter (33-3) ball.

Alex Agedah reached 42 before the partnership of Peter McDermott (59) and Josh Kelly (5) completed the chase, with Chingford finishing on 218-5 after 43.1 overs.

Ilford also fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Hadleigh & Thundersley.

Despite batting first and a strong score of 65 from opening batsman Akash Raji, both Nigel Jacobs and Harsh Kumae were bowled by Richard Revell for ducks while Haaris Ayub could only reach two.

Mohammad Ahktar hit 45 off 52 balls before he was ruled out for lbw, leaving his side on 99-4, and a late rally

from Vikrant Venkathesan (28 not out) helped them to finish on 208 all out just two balls shy of the 50 over mark.

But it would prove not to be enough for Ilford, with opening Hadleigh & Thundersley batsman Ashley Bennett scoring 56 before Antonio Greenidge hit 80 not out off 99 balls.

Adam Soilleux (29 not out) helped finish the job as Hadleigh & Thundersley reached 210-4 after 38 overs.

Ilford sit in the bottom two of the table but face a bottom of the table clash with Buckhurst Hill next Saturday.

