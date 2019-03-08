Cricket: Essex avoid follow-on at Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019

Peter Siddle hit a straight four and six off Yorkshire's Steve Patterson late in the third day as Essex passed the follow-on target of 241 with nine wickets down at Headingley.

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019

With only one day left in the game, the Australian seamer's unbeaten 39 has given the hosts a mountain to climb to secure a third win, despite a superb bowling display in the second half of the day.

Essex will begin day four on 252-9 from 99 overs, replying to the White Rose's imposing first-innings 390, with Tom Westley making 77 and Ravi Bopara playing particularly well on the way to 44.

But they were two of four afternoon wickets as Essex slipped from 132-2 to 191-6 at tea, including a collapse of three wickets for only one run, two of them going to ex-South Africa quick Duanne Olivier.

Dan Lawrence (21), Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate for a four-ball duck and Bopara for 44 off 65 balls with nine eye-catching boundaries, all fell in the last half hour before tea as their side fell from 190-3 to 191-6.

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 5th June 2019

Olivier twice and off-spinner Dom Bess (3-39 from 22 overs) struck for the hosts and they then went on to end the afternoon with five successive maidens after the wickets to leave 50 needed after tea to avoid the follow-on in overcast conditions under the Headingley floodlights.

Lawrence chipped Olivier to short mid-wicket, where Will Fraine took a sharp low catch as Essex fell to 190-4 in the 61st over before ten Doeschate edged Bess to Adam Lyth at slip in the 64th and Bopara played on to Olivier having under-edged a pull at the start of the 65th.

Shortly after tea, Simon Harmer cut Bess for four to end a run of nine successive maidens bowled by the off-spinner, Olivier and David Willey, taking the score to 195-6 in the 72nd.

Debutant Will Buttleman came to the crease in the middle of that run and had faced 37 balls without scoring by the time he edged Willey behind as the score fell to 197-7 in the 77th.

But wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall dropped Siddle on nought later in the over.

Harmer then fell for 18 when he edged Bess to a juggling Lyth at slip - making it 213-8 in the 86th.

orkshire took the new ball in the 89th over, but bad light stopped play almost immediately for 50 minutes. When play resumed at 6.20pm, Patterson had Jamie Porter caught at first slip by Tom Kohler-Cadmore, leaving Essex 223-9 after 92.

Siddle then saved his side's skin by dominating a last-wicket stand of 29 with Sam Cook.

The day started well for Essex, who were 18-1 overnight, as Westley completed a second-wicket stand of 94 with opener Nick Browne, who was the only morning wicket to fall for 35 when he was trapped lbw by Bess, leaving Essex 97-2 in the 34th over.

Westley's 77 off 146 balls with 13 fours and a straight six marked his first Championship half-century of 2019.

The 30-year-old recovered from being struck on the helmet by an Olivier bouncer early in the day to play confidently against seam and spin, lofting Bess over the ropes at the Kirkstall Lane End.

Having reached his fifty off 88 balls before lunch, he was the first of the four afternoon wickets when he edged Willey behind - 132-3 in the 48th.