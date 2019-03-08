League leaders Aztecs humbled by Scintilla

Scintilla CC continued their rich vein of form as leaders Aztecs became the latest team to be defeated in the in the Essex County Cricket League.

Scintilla lost the toss and Aztecs chose to bat with Morshadur Rahman and Rifat Mahmud taking a quick fire wicket each within the first five overs thanks to a fantastic catch from Akibur Rahman followed up by a swift run out by Yesin Arafat.

More was to follow and Akib alongside the ever dangerous Moin Arefin collectively took another four wickets in their first six overs to devastate the Aztecs batting line up.

With these two hurricane spells shifting the whole momentum towards Scintilla Aztecs showed why they are top with a few useful boundaries before mini master Minhaz Rahaman wrapped up proceedings before tea.

Man of the match Akibur Rahman was at the crease for 26 overs to reach 40 alongside Saif Hossain (18).

Scintilla looked uncertain thereafter with Moin Arefin (2), Adil Ejaz (13), Jamil Hussain (7), Minhaz Rahaman (13) with a hat trick of boundaries, before brothers Yesin Arafat (23) and Rifat Mahmud (11) were both not out to steer Scintilla home at a crucial time where four wickets had been lost and 70 runs where needed for victory.

With Aztecs all over Scintilla it was the calmness of the brothers at the crease which was crucial in securing the victory.

Captain Adil Ijaz said: "Well done and congratulations to the team for a boost of a win against a top side.

"We lost some cheap wickets but the quality in the squad is immense and we have numerous match winners.

"We will be analysing the game and seeking to make more improvements going forward."