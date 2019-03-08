Scintilla determined to bounce back after relegation

Scintilla will be determined to bounce back after being relegated from the Essex County League Premier Division last term.

Akibur Rahman and his side will be keen to get promoted out of Division One and back into the top flight with a strong season.

And the Oakfield Playing Field-based outfit went about it the right way on the first day of the new season as they picked up a 268-run win over Newham second XI at Flanders Field.

Scintilla – having been crowned Premier Division champions in 2014 and finished third in 2012 and 2013 and fourth in 2015 and 2017 – won the toss and elected to bat first, which proved a good decision.

Captain Rahman hit 10 fours in his 59 from 52 balls in a 121-run opening stand with Adil Ijaz, who scored 57 off just 40 deliveries after hitting a six and eight fours.

Tipu Samsubbin (26), Moin Arefin (38) and Yesin Arafat (31) added quick runs in the middle order, before Md Minhazur Rahaman smashed 10 fours in his 54 off 33 balls.

Fazlur Rashid clubbed four sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 73 off 35 balls as Newham's bowling attack was put to the sword and they piled up a whopping 396-7 from their 45 overs.

Rahaman then shone with the ball, claiming 5-25 as the home side were skittled for 128 in 32 overs.

Scintilla's first home match of the new season produced a tense finish, following interruptions for rain.

Rifat Mahmud (2-24) and Morshadur Rahman (2-36) nabbed braces as the visitors reached 224-5 from 40 overs, with Scintilla set a revised target of 207 from 37 overs.

Akibur Rahman (33) and Yesin Arafat (29) made starts as they slipped to 126-7, before Rahaman and Walid Ahmed shared 56 for the eighth wicket to raise hopes.

Rahaman fell for 53 off 42 balls, though, and Ahmed was left unbeaten on 48 from 47 deliveries as they came up agonisingly short on 205-9.

After experiencing mixed fortunes in their opening two fixtures, Scintilla will hope to get back to winning ways when they make the short trip to the London Marathon Playing Fields to take on Redbridge Parks this weekend.