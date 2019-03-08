Walid on fire as Scintilla see off Super Rangers

An impressive ton from Walid Ahmed was the difference as Scintilla cruised to victory against second placed Super Rangers at Oakfield Playing Fields.

Faisal top scored with 74 as Rangers finished on 260 but it was Walid who took four tickets to deter further damage.

With Scintilla chasing 261 to win it was the man from the British Army who led the charge with an assured performance to put Scintilla in the driving seat with a fantastic knock of 119.

He was joined by 17-year-old Jamil Hussain who was 80 not out after opener Akibur Rahman was dismissed in 9 by Dilip. All rounder Morshadur Rahman held steady for 27 and blast a few impressive boundaries to see Scintilla home.

Captain Adil Ejaz said: "It was a difficult start for us after we lost the toss and Rangers decided to bat. "They are an excellent all round team and racked up a more than useful total."