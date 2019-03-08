Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Walid on fire as Scintilla see off Super Rangers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2019

Scintilla CC face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Scintilla CC face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Archant

An impressive ton from Walid Ahmed was the difference as Scintilla cruised to victory against second placed Super Rangers at Oakfield Playing Fields.

Faisal top scored with 74 as Rangers finished on 260 but it was Walid who took four tickets to deter further damage.

You may also want to watch:

With Scintilla chasing 261 to win it was the man from the British Army who led the charge with an assured performance to put Scintilla in the driving seat with a fantastic knock of 119.

He was joined by 17-year-old Jamil Hussain who was 80 not out after opener Akibur Rahman was dismissed in 9 by Dilip. All rounder Morshadur Rahman held steady for 27 and blast a few impressive boundaries to see Scintilla home.

Captain Adil Ejaz said: "It was a difficult start for us after we lost the toss and Rangers decided to bat. "They are an excellent all round team and racked up a more than useful total."

Most Read

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Exchange evacuated - but don’t worry it’s planned

Exchange Ilford evacuated in 2016. Picture: @mikecom17

Can you help South Woodford build a community orchard with free fruit and bee-friendly plants?

Before and after - South Woodford community orchard. Pictures: Louise Burgess

Most Read

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Ilford and Romford have highest number of car thefts in the UK

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford Exchange evacuated - but don’t worry it’s planned

Exchange Ilford evacuated in 2016. Picture: @mikecom17

Can you help South Woodford build a community orchard with free fruit and bee-friendly plants?

Before and after - South Woodford community orchard. Pictures: Louise Burgess

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Walid on fire as Scintilla see off Super Rangers

Scintilla CC face the camera (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Warwickshire banking on youngster to prevent Essex defeat

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Ilford man caught with magnetic pots of drugs under his car

The drugs were found in metal pots underneath a car. Picture: Kent Police

Redbridge Museum set for major transformation with £100k grant

Redbridge Museum has won a grant to help revamp the history exhibition and transform the museum. Picture: Ken Mears

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists