SNEL 2: Rain ruins hopes of rivals

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 May 2019

Ravi Teja Dwaraka in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ravi Teja Dwaraka in batting action for Oakfield Parkonians (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rain ruined the hopes of Oakfield Parkonians and Frenford, as well as South Woodford and Old Brentwoods in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two meetings on Saturday.

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

Put into bat, Parkonians piled up 266-5 from their 50 overs thanks to an unbeaten century from former IPL star Ravi Teja Dwaraka (113 not out).

Eshun Kalley (57) gave good support, as Mousshin Ismail (2-7) and Hamza Omar (2-53) nabbed braces for Frenford.

And the visitors had reached 106-1 in 29 overs, thanks to Omar Akram (40 not out), Ismail (36 not out) and Sajar Joshi (30) when rain began to fall just before 6pm and no further play was possible.

It was a similar story at Highfield Road, with South Woodford's run chase cut short as the heavens opened.

Brentwoods made 233-8 after being put into bat, with Shazad Khan (70) and Khalid Sarwar (66) putting on 115 for the third wicket.

Viv Hassen (4-68) was the pick of the home bowling, as Salman Naseer (2-35) nabbed a brace, with Essex opener Nick Browne sharing half-century stands with Naseer (28) and captain Harry Neicho (29) in reply.

And left-hander Browne, having passed 5,000 first-class runs during Essex's County Championship win over Nottinghamshire during the week, was unbeaten on 87 from 93 balls having hit a six and nine fours when rain stopped play with the hosts on 171-5 in the 35th over.

M Ismail of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

