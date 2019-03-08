T20: Rain ruins Essex hopes at Glamorgan

Cameron Delport hits out for Essex (pic Gavin Elliis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Only four overs of play were possible at a soggy Sophia Gardens on Friday night, after Essex, who were put in by Glamorgan, had reached 30-1.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the heavy rain that fell throughout the day, play began at 6.45pm with hopes of a full 20-over game.

You may also want to watch:

And with the final ball of the fourth over, Graham Wagg dismissed South African Cameron Delport, who was not happy to be given out caught behind for 20.

The weather did relent and after an inspection by the umpires at 8.00pm, they decided to restart at 8.25pm, and play 11 overs per side, but a heavy shower shortly afterwards put paid to any hopes of a resumption.

Both teams gained a point apiece, with Glamorgan remaining in bottom place without a win in the competition this season and Essex in seventh place with two wins from eight.

Eagles return to Chelmsford on Wednesday to host Middlesex in their next match, before the return meeting with Glamorgan two days later.