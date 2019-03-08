Cricket: Porter pleased to chip in for Essex

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex seam bowler Jamie Porter was pleased to play his part as they built a lead against Somerset in the County Championship.

Porter took 5-51 alongside Aaron Beard (4-23) as the leaders were dismissed for 131 at Chelmsford.

The home side then closed on 164-6 for an overall lead of 249 and Porter hopes they can make the most of it.

He said: "It was very nice to chip in and take a few wickets and we are nicely placed for a big day.

"'Beardy' has been very impressive this year. It has been a tough side to break into, but he has earned his right to play and he showed his quality.

"Those weren't just four wickets but four big wickets. (James) Hildreth is a man who can hurt you, (Tom) Banton has a lot of talent and Steven Davies is someone I hate bowling to, so I was quite glad he got him out!

"Those were four huge wickets and the glue to our bowling performance."

Beard removed Tim Groenewald, James Hildreth and Tom Banton in the space of just eight balls in successive overs and Porter paid tribute to his team-mate, adding: "I think he has always had a yard of pace but he has learned a few things about himself and he is bowling beautifully now.

"He was unlucky not to have a crack at the five-for but I'm sure he will get a lot of five-fors for Essex."

Sir Alastair Cook fell three runs short of a second half-century in the match as Essex added to their lead, with Adam Wheater (22 not out) and Simon Harmer the not out batsmen overnight.

And Porter knows the importance of this fixture, adding: ""Hopefully we start by batting well and then the bowlers will do the rest.

"This is the biggest game for us this season and if we win this we will go 13 points behind Somerset and that is the position we want to be in going into the second half of the season."