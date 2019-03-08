T20: Porter pleased to help Essex beat Surrey

Jamie Porter celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at the Kia Oval on 29th August 2019

Jamie Porter was delighted to play his part as Essex Eagles beat Surrey at the Oval on Thursday night.

After Ravi Bopara (70 off 35) and Ryan ten Doeschate (55 off 44) shared an unbroken 117-run stand to lift Essex to 186-4, Porter made inroads with the ball in Surrey's reply.

Porter dismissed dangermen Aaron Finch, Mark Stoneman and Sam Curran to reduce the hosts to 29-3 in four overs and finished with 4-38 as Essex won by 19 runs to set up a decider with Kent at Chelmsford on Friday night.

He said: "It's been frustrating with an injury keeping me out but it was nice to get my chance again in T20 and thankfully I got among the wickets.

"When we are up against it as a team we always back ourselves and credit to the boys for the way we played.

"All we can do is go into tonight's match and keep doing what we have done in the last few weeks and stick to our plans."

The loss leaves Surrey in eighth place and head coach Michael Di Venuto said: "It has been a very disappointing campaign, especially in the first half of the group stage.

"It took us a long time to get going in this competition but it has also been quite frustrating in the last few weeks to see what we could do if we played good cricket.

"We lost wickets at the wrong times during the chase and our last five overs with the ball also cost us dearly in the end as it meant they got up to a total that proved a bit too much."