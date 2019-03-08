SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians slip, Brentwoods leapfrog Frenford

Shawn Tuitt in batting action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians slipped out of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two promotion places following defeat against Wickford on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But Old Brentwoods got the better of Frenford to leapfrog their rivals towards the bottom of the table, while basement boys South Woodford earned a rare win over Orsett to keep their faint hopes of survival alive.

Parkonians captain Dave Rai chose to bat after winning the toss, but only opener Shawn Tuitt and Haris Khan made any real impact.

Tuitt hit two sixes and 11 fours in his 75 off 88 balls, while Khan made 32 in the middle order as the home side were dismissed for 154.

Wickford lost wickets at regular intervals in reply, as Abdul Razzaq (4-56) and Selvan Ramasamy (2-48) combined with the ball, but secured a three-wicket win in the 41st over.

Defeat saw Parks slip to third, two points behind Horndon with only two matches remaining.

Frenford skipper Etinder Bopara chose to bat first against Brentwoods and led from the front with a fine innings.

Bopara hit a six and 13 fours on his way to 90 off 127 balls, before he was ninth man out with the score on 158.

You may also want to watch:

Faizan Muhammad (20) had the next best score as Frenford were dismissed for 164, with Ejaz Khan (4-27) the pick of the Brentwoods bowling, as Ramesh Gunalan (2-9) nabbed a cheap brace from his tight eight-over spell.

Gunalan fell for a first-ball duck in reply, but Mdaminul Isalm Shihan (62 off 51) and Baber Choudary (55 off 74) put on 97 for the second wicket.

Arshad Ali smacked an unbeaten 38 off 19 balls, including three sixes and four fours to steer the visitors to a seven-wicket win the 25th over.

The win saw Brentwoods climb above Frenford to seventh, 14 points clear of the bottom two, while their opponents now have just a nine-point cushion.

South Woodford are 23 points adrift in last place, despite a five-wicket win at Orsett.

The home openers put on 139 before Harry Shirt made the breakthrough and South Woodford did well to then dismiss them for 227.

Shirt (4-47) finished as the pick of the bowling, as Muhammad Arish (3-34) gave support, but the visitors slipped to 81-3 in reply after Richard Browne (28) and Viraj Khagram (26) made starts.

Captain Harry Neicho (29) and Jamal Richards (32) also chipped in, before bowling heroes Shirt and Arish clinched victory.

Shiirt hit an unbeaten 37 off 45 balls, with a six and four fours, while Arish made an unbeaten 51 off just 32 deliveries, with four sixes and four fours, to see Woodford home in the 44th over.