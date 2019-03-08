SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians maintain push; Frenford, Old Brentwoods, South Woodford lose

Oakfield Parkonians maintained their push for promotion in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two with a comfortable victory over Benfleet.

After putting the visitors into bat, they saw Anujan Thiru (2-20) strike early blows with the new ball and Ravi Teja (2-37) also have success.

Abdul Rehman Razzaq (3-21), Shawn Tuitt and Paresh Kalley (2-14) shared the remaining wickets to fall as Benfleet were dismissed for just 112, which proved few problems for the hosts.

Tuitt and Sachin Vara fell early, but Dhruv Patel (46 not out) and Selvam Ramasamy (37 not out) shared an unbroken stand to seal an eight-wicket win inside 20 overs.

Victory leaves Parks 11 points clear of third-placed Horndon with four matches remaining.

And Horndon had a bit of a scare before clinching a nine-run win over Frenford, after being put into bat and then succumbing for 146.

Old Brentwoods remain in the bottom two after losing to Orsett, who made 222-5 from their 50 overs.

Arshad Ali (2-38) nabbed a brace for the visitors, but then fell cheaply in reply as wickets tumbled at regular intervals to leave them 40-4.

Captain Ramesh Gunalan hit six fours in his quickfire 28, but Baber Choudhary (24) and Kabir Rashid both fell with the total on 76.

Ejaz Khan followed with Brentwoods only just into three figures, before Shazad Khan hit a six and five fours in his 48.

Kalim Khan finished unbeaten on 27 as Brentwoods were eventually dismissed for 182 in the 44th over.

Fellow strugglers South Woodford also suffered defeat to stay at the foot of the table.

Jamal Richards (53) fought a lonely battle as they slumped to 112-7 against Wickford, before Richard Browne (21) put on 63 with Harry Shirt.

Shirt hit two sixes and seven fours in his 70 off 59 balls as South Woodford were dismissed for 200 in the penultimate over, then made the breakthrough with the ball in Wickford's reply.

Viraj Khagram (2-32) struck with successive deliveries to leave the hosts 45-3 and Muhammad Arish picked up the next wicket with the total on 86.

Viv Hassen (5-51) then ran through the middle and lower order to give South Woodford hope of victory, but Wickford's last-wicket pair put on 13 to see their side home.