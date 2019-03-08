Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians keep hopes alive; Old Brentwoods shock leaders

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 August 2019

Oakfield Parkonians batting (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Oakfield Parkonians batting (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians claimed a tense five-run derby win over South Woodford to keep their promotion hopes alive in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two.

Put into bat by the home side, they slumped to 61-9 as Harry Shirt (4-30) and Garry Neicho (5-37) wrought havoc.

But a 48-run last-wicket stand between Jai Patel (22) and Abdul Rehman Razzaq (25 not out) proved vital as they were eventually reached 109.

Selvam Ramasamy struck two early blows in reply, with Razzaq andd Shawn Tuitt also having success, but South Woodford reached 78-4 as opener Richard Browne held firm.

Four wickets then fell for just one run as Ramasamy and Razzaq (2-34) combined to devastating effect, with Browne finally dismissed for 48 by Ramasamy (6-32) to leave the hosts 89-9.

You may also want to watch:

Rohan Hassen and Neicho inched South Woodford closer to their target, but Anujan Thiru shattered their hopes and kept Parks in second place behind leaders Old Southendians, who suffered defeat at Old Brentwoods.

Baber Choudhary (3-31) and Ejaz Khan (3-35) shared the bowling honours for Brentwoods, while Arshad Ali (2-9) nabbed a cheap brace as the visitors were dismissed for just 116.

And an unbeaten 63 from 73 balls by opener Mdaminul Isalm Shihan steered the home side to a seven-wicket win in 26 overs.

Choudhary (21) put on 50 for the second wicket withh Shihan, while Ali (13) and Mo Amin (14 not out) also gave support.

Frenford crashed to a four-wicket defeat at Harlow Town in a low-scoring contest.

Zakariya Paruk (34) top scored as Frenford were skittled for 93 in 40 overs, with Sam Wilson (5-31) doing a lot of the damage.

But Paruk (3-63) and Ryan Hurst (2-8) made things a little bit uncomfortable for Harlow, before they reached their modest target in the 23rd over.

Most Read

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

England celebrate a goal against Ireland at the EuroHockey Championships in Belgium (pic England Hockey)

SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians keep hopes alive; Old Brentwoods shock leaders

Oakfield Parkonians batting (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss Taylor delighted with side’s character

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SNEL Div 1: Shenfield, Woodford Wells, Harold Wood boost bids with wins

Shenfield captain Roy Smith (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists