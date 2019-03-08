SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians keep hopes alive; Old Brentwoods shock leaders

Oakfield Parkonians batting (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians claimed a tense five-run derby win over South Woodford to keep their promotion hopes alive in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two.

Put into bat by the home side, they slumped to 61-9 as Harry Shirt (4-30) and Garry Neicho (5-37) wrought havoc.

But a 48-run last-wicket stand between Jai Patel (22) and Abdul Rehman Razzaq (25 not out) proved vital as they were eventually reached 109.

Selvam Ramasamy struck two early blows in reply, with Razzaq andd Shawn Tuitt also having success, but South Woodford reached 78-4 as opener Richard Browne held firm.

Four wickets then fell for just one run as Ramasamy and Razzaq (2-34) combined to devastating effect, with Browne finally dismissed for 48 by Ramasamy (6-32) to leave the hosts 89-9.

Rohan Hassen and Neicho inched South Woodford closer to their target, but Anujan Thiru shattered their hopes and kept Parks in second place behind leaders Old Southendians, who suffered defeat at Old Brentwoods.

Baber Choudhary (3-31) and Ejaz Khan (3-35) shared the bowling honours for Brentwoods, while Arshad Ali (2-9) nabbed a cheap brace as the visitors were dismissed for just 116.

And an unbeaten 63 from 73 balls by opener Mdaminul Isalm Shihan steered the home side to a seven-wicket win in 26 overs.

Choudhary (21) put on 50 for the second wicket withh Shihan, while Ali (13) and Mo Amin (14 not out) also gave support.

Frenford crashed to a four-wicket defeat at Harlow Town in a low-scoring contest.

Zakariya Paruk (34) top scored as Frenford were skittled for 93 in 40 overs, with Sam Wilson (5-31) doing a lot of the damage.

But Paruk (3-63) and Ryan Hurst (2-8) made things a little bit uncomfortable for Harlow, before they reached their modest target in the 23rd over.