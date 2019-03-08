SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonian hopes hit, South Woodford still fighting

Oakfield Parkonians saw their hopes of promotion from Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two left hanging by a thread after losing to Horndon.

The visitors chose to bat first after winning the toss and were dismissed for 197 in the 47th over.

Anujan Thiru (4-40), Abdul Razzaq (3-58) and Selvam Ramasamy (2-46) had most success with the ball for third-placed Parks, but they were all out for 111 in reply.

Ramasamy top scored with an unbeaten 40, but Shawn Tuitt (22) and Haris Khan (21) were the only other batsmen in double figures for Parks.

And the 25-point win for Horndon leaves them 22 points clear of Parks in the promotion race with one game left.

At the other end of the table, South Woodford gave themselves hope of producing a great escape with a 20-run win over leaders Old Southendian.

After choosing to bat first, they were dismissed for 117 in 32 overs as Muhammad Arish (34 off 28) top scored.

Ahmed Khawaja (6-37) and Andrew McGarry (4-21) shared the wickets, but Southendian's batsmen found the going just as tough.

Wickets were shared between Garry Neicho, who returned great figures of 16-8-19-3, Krishan Vadher (3-20), Viv Hassen (2-26) and Jamal Richards (2-29) as the visitors were all out for 97 in 34 overs.

And the win leaves South Woodford 17 points behind Old Brentwoods in the battle for survival.

Ejaz Khan (5-51) and Arshad Ali (4-39) combined well as Brentwoods dismissed Harlow Town for 152 and captain Ramesh Gunalan (23) and Mdaminul Isalm Shihan (21) put on 50 in reply.

But Brentwoods then began to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Khalid Sarwar left stranded on 31 as they were dismissed for 147 to lose by five runs.

Frenford are five points adrift of Brentwoods after being frustrated by Benfleet.

Captain Etinder Bopara (29) chose to bat after winning the toss and saw Omar Akram (23), Sagar Joshi (36) and Danial Mahmood (36) make starts as they were dismissed for 169 in 46 overs.

Benfleet limped to 119-8 from 49 overs in reply, with Ryan Hurst returning fine figures of 16-6-24-6, as Akram (2-25) nabbed a brace.

But both sides were deducted points for slow over-rate and Frenford host South Woodford in a relegation showdown next weekend, while Brentwoods visit Horndon.