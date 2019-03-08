SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians keep bid alive; Frenford fall; South Woodford slump

Oakfield Parkonians claimed a tense 12-run win over lowly Old Brentwoods in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two encounter.

Parks captain Dave Rai chose to bat first after winning the toss and Sachin Vara (27) put on 50 with Shawn Tuitt before falling to Ishaq Khan.

Rai followed for a third-ball duck, while Tuitt (40) was dismissed by Awais Sadaqat with the total on 79.

Ravi Teja shared 104 for the fourth wicket with Haris Khan (22) and dominated the batting to eventually reach 125 off 125 balls, having hit three sixes and 14 fours.

That helped Parks reach 263-9, with Sadaqat (3-32), Khan (3-46) and Arshad Ali (2-34) having most success with the ball for Parks.

Mdaminul Isalm Shihan hit a quick 21 off 13 balls in a 41-run opening stand with Ramesh Gunalan before falling to Anujan Thiru.

Khalid Sarwar (39) added 60 for the second wicket before he was dismissed by Abdul Rehman Razzaq, but Tuitt then claimed the scalps of Ali and Gunalan (31) in quick succession to leave the hosts 124-4.

Kalim Khan (32) added 53 with Ejaz Khan as Brentwoods were left needing 86 off nine overs.

And Ejaz Khan shared a 63-run stand for the sixth wicket with Nomaan Shah, before falling to Selvam Ramasamy having hit 51 off 46 balls.

Ramasamy dismissed Ishaq Khan for a first-ball duck, with Sadaqat run out without scoring as the hosts slipped to 241-8.

And, with Baber Choudhury absent, Ramasamy (3-55) wrapped up victory by bowling Shah (30), which leaves Parks in second place, 11 points ahead of Horndon.

Frenford fell to fifth place after losing to leaders Old Southendian by a 142-run margin.

The visitors chose to bat at the Jack Carter Centre and piled up 297-8 after an unbeaten 127 from Ahmed Khawaja.

Zakariya Paruk (2-50) nabbed a brace for the hosts, but Faizan Muhammad (33), Omar Akram (31) and captain Etinder Bopara (21) were their only batsmeen to pass 20 as they were dismissed for 155 inside 36 overs.

South Woodford were left 24 points adrift of safety following a 67-run loss to promotion hopfuls Horndon.

Visiting captain Jeff West won the toss and chose to bat, but Krishan Vadher struck early with the new ball.

Vadher would prove the home side's most successful bowler, finishing with 4-45 from his 10 overs, but West struck 15 fours in his 108 from 81 balls to lead his side to a commanding 295-9.

Muhammad Arish (3-49) finished with decent figures for Woodford, who saw Richard Browne and Joe Craddock fall cheaply in reply to leave them 10-2.

Kevin Smith became a third victim for Harry Morgan James, before captain Harry Neicho helped steady the ship with Viraj Khagram, who hit seven fours in his 55.

The hosts slipped to 105-6, though, before Omer Qureshi and Vadher (27) put on an innings best 71 for the seventh wicket.

And after Qureshi departed for 44, some late defiance from the last-wicket pairing of Viv Hassen and Indika Wickramaratne proved academic as Woodford were all out for 228.