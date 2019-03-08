Search

SNEL Div 2: Parkonians ease past Brentwoods, Frenford find form

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 June 2019

Oakfield Parkonians in batting action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Oakfield Parkonians in batting action (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

South Woodford lose low-scoring match at Horndon

Frenford's Omar Akram (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Oakfield Parkonians eased past Old Brentwoods for a convincing Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two victory.

After putting the visitors into bat, they saw Selvam Ramasamy removed the top three for single figures and Shawn Tuitt run out Khalid Sarwar.

Anujan Thiru (2-17) also had success, with Ramasamy (4-23) picking up another wicket before Ravi Raval (3-3) mopped up the innings on 72 in the 28th over.

Number nine Ejaz Khan (13) top scored for Brentwoods, but Tuitt (20), Sachin Vara (15) and Ravi Teja Dwaraka (15 not out) saw Parks to a seven-wicket win in 15 overs, as Sarwar (2-19) took two of the wickets to fall.

Zakariya Paruk of Frenford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Frenford came out on top at Old Southendian, as captain Etinder Bopara (49), Sagar Joshi (33) and Faizan Muhammad (48 not out) scored well down the order to help them post 225-9.

Wickets were shared between Omar Akram (3-25), Muhammad (2-4), Zakariya Paruk (2-50), Hamza Omar and Joshi as the home side were dismissed for 161 in 39 overs in reply.

South Woodford to a two-wicket defeat against Horndon in a low-scoring contest.

Captain Harry Neicho chose to bat first after winning the toss, but saw openers Joe Craddock and Viv Hassen dismissed without scoring.

Salman Naseer managed just a single as the visitors slumped to 11-3, with Neicho (27) next to fall with the total on 44.

Kevin Smith (17) and Harry Shirt (20) made starts, but their exits left South Woodford 78-6 and it was left to Wesley Hutchins (31) and the tail to lift the total to a modest 127 in the 47th over.

Slow left-armer Garry Neicho opened the bowling in reply and removed the Horndon top three, while Indika Wickramaratne dismissed home skipper Jeff West to make it 54-4 and give the visitors hope.

Neicho struck twice more to finish with 5-46, as Hassen (2-24) nabbed a brace to leave Horndon eight down with 19 still needed, but the home side get there in the end.

