Wet conditions force abandoned fixtures for Oakfield Parkonians

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 August 2020

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020.

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020.

Oakfield Parkonians first team’s away clash with Ilford was abandoned due to wet weather – meaning both sides picked up six points.

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020.

With the forecast showing heavy rain throughout the day, skipper Haris Khan won the toss and elected to bat first on a wet wicket, which would only get worse if there was a full game.

Parks started off brightly with Dhruv Patel showing some confidence in his shots and he was supported well by Paresh Kalley.

At 50-5 it looked as if the horrors with the bat were set to continue and a total well below 100 was on the cards.

But Selvam Ramasamy (55) batted beautifully and Tarun Bhatia (28) hit some big shots in a respectable total of 159.

Then the rain came after just one over of Ilford’s reply and the match was abandoned.

The 2nd XI fixture with Buckhurst Hill was also abandoned after Parks bowled first and restricted their rivals to 193-8, but did not get to bat because of the rain.

The thirds sealed a six-run victory on run rate against Harlow Town.

Jon Balakumar batted well in the last 10 overs for his 46 not out, boosting Parks to what was thought a very competitive total of 156-6 off their 40 overs.

Harlow Town then found some urgency, but rain fell torrentially with the score at 83-4, which meant Parks won on run rate.

The 4th XI had their clash abandoned against West Essex despite a steady start thanks to skipper George Christian (50).

They lost four wickets in eight overs before Gurmit Bhatia (58) rescued the situation for a total of 183 but then the rain fell, forcing the game off.

Parks fifths suffered another defeat at the hands of Harold Wood by 94 runs, who posted 254-7 in 40 overs.

Aman Patel, Syed Muttaqueen and Sachin Fing took two wickets each and 14-year-old Kajanantis Skandamoorthi also picked up a wicket.

In reply Parks started poorly losing early wickets before a good partnership between Sachin Fing (35 not out) and Nikhith Poddutoori (32) that ended when the latter was given out LBW.

Parks never recovered from that, despite a quickfire 47 from Vijay Vijayanathan, and finished well short.

The under-12s beat Woodford Green by 18 runs after posting a score of 126 before bowling their opponents out for 108.

