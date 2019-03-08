Search

SNEL Div 2: Oakfield Parkonians, Old Brentwoods celebrate wins

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 May 2019

S Tuitt of Oakfield Parkonians during Oakfield Parkonians CC vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

S Tuitt of Oakfield Parkonians during Oakfield Parkonians CC vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Frenford draw positives from last-wicket pair, but South Woodford slump to defeat

H Omar of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019H Omar of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

Oakfield Parkonians and Old Brentwoods celebrated wins in week three of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two season.

But Frenford had to hold on with their final pair at the crease, while South Woodford slumped to defeat.

Parkonians were sent into the field at Harlow, but Selvam Ramasamy had early success with the new ball to leave the hosts 18-2 on his way to a 4-38 haul.

Ravi Raval (3-52) and Shawn Tuitt (2-5) got in on the act as well as Harlow were dismissed for 197, before Dhruv Patel (34) and Tuitt put on 106 in reply.

S Joshi of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019S Joshi of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

Tuitt hit two sixes and 11 fours in his 91 from 80 balls to take the visitors to 168-1, before Haris Khan (33) and Ravi Teja Dwaraka (21 not out) helped seal a six-wicket success with 13 overs to spare.

Old Brentwoods were also sent into the field by Wickford, but proceeded to skittle their rivals for 114 in 48 overs.

Ejaz Khan (4-28) and Ishaq Khan (2-8) did early damage, reducing Wickford to 2-3 and then 28-6, before Chirag Desai dug in to score 50 for the visitors.

Desai's efforts proved in vain as Brentwoods reached 68-1, before a mini collapse to 107-6 in their four-wicket triumph.

Shazad Khan (54) shone with the bat for the home side, hitting two sixes and three fours in his 80-ball innings.

Frenford's last-wicket pair put on an unbroken 33 to frustrate Orsett and help claim a draw.

The visitors made 265-7 as Hamza Omar (4-52) proved the pick of Frenford's attack, before Irfan Shah (32) and Mousshin Ismail (31) made starts in reply.

I Shah of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019I Shah of Frenford during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

Sagar Joshi smacked three sixes and seven fours in his 65 off just 45 balls, but fell to leave Frenford 178-7.

The ninth wicket fell with the score on 200, but Khalil Khan (20 off 29 balls) and Omar (14 off 20) survived to see Frenford to the close on 233-9.

South Woodford captain Harry Neicho chose to bat first at Benfleet but the move backfired as his side were skittled for 112 in 33 overs.

Joe Craddock (35) top scored, as Ben Munday (5-46) ran through the top order, before Benfleet eased to a seven-wicket victory.

Munday clubbed a six and eight fours in his unbeaten 41 from just 19 balls to finish the task in style.

