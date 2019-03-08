Cricket: Oakfield Parkonians off to Orsett on last day

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019

Oakfield Parkonians visit Orsett for their last game of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two season on Saturday.

And they go into the match on the back of an 86-run loss to promotion rivals Horndon, which all but ended their hopes of going up.

They had the hosts in trouble at 52-5, as Anujan Thiru took four wickets, but Horndon recovered to post 197 on a difficult track.

Abdul Razzaq finished with three wickets, but Parks could only muster 109 in reply as Selvam Ramasamy top scored with an unbeaten 40.

The seconds reached 30-0 against Chelmsford, but fell away to 151 as Harry Markatis (27) top scored.

Faisal Bhatti took the only wicket to fall as Parks ended up well beaten and facing a must-win match to survive.

There was better news for the thirds, who beat Southend by 131 runs to stay in their promotion race.

Usman Rafiq (81 not out) led Parks to 221-4 from 42 overs on a slow, uneven pitch, and Jigar Desair picked up six wickets in reply.

Kabir Parhar nabbed a brace to leave Parks needing a win against Loughton to ensure they goup.

The fourths were also able to celebrate after a 94-run win over Upminster fifths.

Put into bat, they lost two early wickets, before falling to 35-4.

Amar Desai and Keerthikan Thangavel steadied the ship for 10 overs, with captain Gurmit Bhatia (22) also giving support in a 62-run stand.

Thangavel held firm to finish unbeaten on 61 as Parks reached 159 and Anuj Tewari bowled a tight opening spell in reply.

Manicks Shankar was the star with the ball, though, as he bowled 12 overs straight through and finished with a stunning haul of 9-29.

Upminster's last-wicket pair held out for 16 overs, before Chetan Patel struck with his second ball to secure victory for Parks, who are 16 points clear at the top.

The fifths held Hornchurch to 219-8, with Yashesh Patel (3-49) the pick of the attack as Gary Barnacle (78) top scored.

Parks were 49-3 in reply, but Amanjit Singh (36) and Ali Khan (53 not out) put on a century stand for the fourth wicket as they closed on 168-4 for the draw.

George Christian (101) and Matt Holland (50) top scored as Parks lost by three wickets to Chigwell on Sunday.