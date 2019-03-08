Parks hope to end wait for first league win of season as Frenford clash ends in draw

Oakfield Parkonians will hope to end their wait for a first win of the Shepherd Neame Essex Division Two season when they visit Harlow Town on Saturday.

Parks were frustrated by the weather last Saturday as they drew with Frenford in a rain-affected match.

After being put into bat, life for the Oakfield openers was tough with the ball moving about.

Some early wickets caused some flutters, but a solid partnership from Faisal Bhatti and overseas professional Ravi Teja saw Parks to 91-4.

Things still looked shaky, but then the match-defining partnership started as young Eshun Kalley once again showed how far his all-round game has improved over the winter to share a 124-run partnership with Teja to turn the innings in to a run festival.

Both worked hard and then flourished to increase the tempo in classical style as Kalley finished with his maiden 50 in the SNEL, while Teja scored a magnificent 113 not out.

Teja's innings was pure class, placing the ball into gaps at will and while demonstrating good timing to reach the boundaries as Parks closed on 266-5.

Kalley then bowled with real pace and great accuracy to hurry the Frenford openers and grab an early wicket, before rain brought an early end to proceedings with the visitors 106-1 in reply.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment too for the seconds as they lost 73 runs away to their Hornchurch counterparts.

Oakfield were put into the field after losing the toss and figures of 5-37 from Ravi Raval saw them dismiss their hosts for 194.

However, Oakfield struggled with the bat after losing openers Sachin Vara (34) and Faisal Chaudhry (24) and were eventually all out themselves for 121 in reply.

Like the firsts, the thirds were also furstrated by the weather as their clash with South Woodford ended in a draw because of rain.

There was better news for the fourths as they beat South Woodford by 10 wickets after four wickets apiece Jigar Desai and Manicks Shankar.

The fifths were another to be disappointing by the rain as their clash with Ilford fourths ended in abandonment.

The Sunday team, meanwhile, suffered a six-wicket to Capricorns, though produced a good team display.