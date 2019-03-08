Oakfield Parkonians endure a tricky weekend

R Bhadmidipati during Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Frenford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians lost by 25 runs against league leaders Old Southendians on the weekend.

Oakfield lost the toss and Southend opted to bat first where they were bowled out for 92 thanks to the efforts of Anujan Thiru bowling superbly to snare four wickets for only nine runs.

He was backed up by good fielding with keeper Dave Rai grabbing a fifer in dismissals.

Southend's Ahmed Khawaja grabbed seven wickets to inspire his side as they bowled Oakfield out for 67.

The seconds suffered a heavy 164 run defeat to Ilford in their clash after losing the toss.

Ilford dominated the game from ball one to reach a mammoth total of 327 runs off their 45 overs before Parks got bowled out for 163 off.

Sifth Ali (45) and Sachin Vara (33) were the only two notable contributions.

The thirds had better fortunes as they sealed an 151 run victory over Chingford in their match.

Parks began with strong start with Taaha Naqvi (42) and Alan Bouquet (39) putting on a 65 partnership after 14 overs before the first wicket.

Partnerships formed with the middle order batsman, Reuben Chandy (26) followed by a strong performances by Usman Rafiq (36) and George Christian (32) putting on an 80 partnership in just 12 overs.

A quick cameo from Ibrahim Iqbal (18), hitting a six first ball before getting caught on the boundary, allowed Parks to post a target of 252.

In reply, Chingford failed to chase down the target and were all bowled out for 102, thanks to solid bowling efforts with Kabir Parhar (2-20), Iqbal (2-32) and Christian (2-3) leading the way.

The fourths beat Gidea Park and Romford by a mere 12 runs - despite losing both opening batsman as early as the second over.

They did however reach a total of 225-6 with Maran Mariyathas (54) and Gurmit Bhatia (42) top scoring but in reply Gidea fell short with a score of 213 for 5.

The fifths lost by 68 runs to Walthamstow's fourths despite getting off to a strong start while the sixth team picked up another win as they sealed a 51 run victory against Old Fallopians thanks to a ton from club veteran Bal Diocee.