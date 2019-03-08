Parkonians pick up another league win, while pushing Premier leaders close in cup

Oakfield Parkonians picked up another Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two win at the weekend but crashed out of the League Cup in the quarter-finals.

They sealed a six-wicket victory over Wickford on Saturday, before losing by a narrow 14 runs to Premier Division leaders Brentwood.

A superb bowling partnership between Eshun Kalley and Shawn Tuitt (4-41) meant they restricted the runs when Wickford started to find their feet.

Tuitt in particular shone with four wickets while Selvam Ramasamy(3-31) also bowled great to snare three wickets and ensured no explosion at the end.

Wickford posted a good 256-8 which would take some chasing but not out of reach.

Parks started great with Tuitt getting Parks off to a flyer with 46 runs off 30 balls.

He was ably supported by Dhruv Patel who batted sensibly for his 33 to ensure a nice start.

At 134-3 things looked tricky, but then came a match winning partnership from Ravi Teja and Eshun Kalley, who indulged in a superb 111-run stand.

Kalley scored 48 off 51 balls while Teja ended up with an unbeaten 99 off 105 balls to help them reach 258-4.

Parks are now just one point off second place in Division Two and travel to Horndon on the Hill this weekend.

The following day, Parks won the toss at the Old County Ground and elected to bowl first.

The opening pair of Kalley and Ramasamy bowled brilliantly but without luck.

Captain Dave Rai said: "Sadly our fielding let us down as dropped catches cost us dearly. If we had taken our catches it's pretty sure we would've been chasing under 200 but this was not to be and they posted 284."

Parks went into bat to face Aussie first class star Nick Winter, but things did not go as Brentwood expected as Parks were the first team to nullify and score runs off him this year.

Tuitt batted superbly to get Parks off to a good start with 57 well scored runs.

However, the star of the show was first-class overseas Ravi Teja who scored 94, but Parks only managed to reach 270-9.