Oakfield Parkonians seal victory over South Woodford

Oakfield Parkonians CC (batting) vs Ilford CC, Friendly Match Cricket at Oakfield Playing Fields on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians sealed a strong victory over South Woodford in their latest fixture after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Woodford struggled to 145-8 with 36 being the top score. This was due to some excellent bowling from the two spinners Ravi Raval (5/41) and a tight spell from Abdul Razzaq (1/11 off 8 overs), with good support from the seam bowlers.

Parks never make a game easy and so it proved here. Faisal Bhatti contributed 46 at the top of the order, but there were regular wickets falling.

It took 25 from skipper Haris Khan and 32 not out from Paran Kalley, along with 14 not out from Anujan Thiru at the end to see Parks home with 4 wickets to spare. Another good win however that sees Parks sitting mid table in a tough division, with all sides now above us in the table being teams from higher divisions in the regular league structure.

Oakfield Parkonians 2nd XI travelled away to local rivals Loughton hoping to get their second league win of the season, but this was not to be the case.

Parks lost the toss and were forced to bowl. Parks opening pair Matthew Holland (8-1-48-1) and Talha Raja (8-1-37-1) started off well with restricting the hosts to 29 for 1 after 9 overs. Dilan Patel (8-2-53-1) was then introduced into the attack, and with great effect as his first over was wicket maiden.

With the spin twins in Dilan and Haaris Shah (8-0-50-1) operating from both ends Oakfield were feeling confident as Loughton were on 89 for 2 at drinks.

However, here began the charge from Loughton as they quickly accelerated the scoring despite some great bowling from captain Sarankan Skandamoorthy (8-0-38-1) and young buck Talha. From 89 after 20 overs Loughton finished on 228 after their 40 over.

Had some OPCC taken some of their chances or a couple of decisions gone their way they would of been chasing a different score entirely.

After the tea break both openers played some sweet shots before Alan Bouquet was dismissed for 10 and soon his partner in Ali Khan (12) followed. Janagan Vijyanathan and Haaris Shah continued where they left off last with another impressive partnership of 97 runs.

Janagan made his 75 runs off 73 balls, this was a well constructed innings with a mixture of quick singles and two’s and some crisply timed shots that disappeared to the boundary to punish the bowlers (including a monster 6); his partner Haaris carried on his fine form this season and just missed out on his fifty once again, his innings included 5 fours and 1 six.

These two once again put parks into a good position going into the final 10 overs. However, history repeated itself for and Parks lower order collapsed with only one of the next six batsmen reaching double figures (3 of which fell for ducks). Parks lost by 44 runs.

There was a lot to learn from this game and Parks head into the final game of the season hoping to end on a win and beat West Essex.

After three straight wins mid-way through the season, the 3’s lost their last two games so were looking to get back to winning ways this week against a strong unbeaten Wanstead team.

Having won the toss, Oakfield decide to bat first on what looked like a good batting pitch. We soon found out that the pitch did not play as well as it looked due to the rainfall the night before and turned out to be a difficult pitch to bat on.

It wasn’t long until Oakfield lost their first wicket, skipper Jamie Gordon gloved behind to a short delivery third ball of his innings and decided to walk.

You may also want to watch:

Keerthi Thangavel (18) and Sujeev Suganthan (24) started to put on a bit of a partnership for Oakfield until they both lost their wickets.

Wickets continued to fall for Oakfield with debutant Lakshmi Narayanan scoring 3 runs, Maran Mariyathas scoring zero with Reuben Chandy also getting dismissed without scoring a run. At 54-6, it was looking tough for Oakfield to recover, but Indi Bhatia & Anuj Tewari took the fight to Wanstead.

Indi in his first game of the year batted a really sensible innings steadying the ship for Oakfield until getting out for 25. Anuj Tewari kept going for Oakfield and reached his 50 by batting a sensible innings and he did not stop there.

In no time, Anuj Tewari reached his ton with some fantastic hitting. Anuj ended up on 107 not out hitting 16 fours and 3 sixes.

A truly fantastic batting innings, it was a joy to behold. Along the way, Charith Jatla tried supporting Anuj before losing his wicket for one run. In came Zubair Raja who batted sensibly to stay there with Anuj until the end of the 40 overs with four runs not out.

Oakfield posted 200 runs from 40 overs setting Wanstead 201 runs to win which on that batting wicket would be a tough ask.

The skipper told his team what they needed to do and if they done the basics right knew we could win this game. From the very first ball, Oakfield were on it, fielding very well and bowling brilliantly. The opening bowlers Jigar Desai & Charith Jatla bowled exceptionally well, the batsmen were struggling to hit them off the square.

Jigar bowled four maidens out of his first 5 overs and Charith opened up with two maidens in a row. Jigar dismissed Wanstead’s skipper early with a catch behind the stumps by Reuben Chandy. Soon after, Charith dismissed Wanstead’s number 3 batsmen with a great catch at short cover by Zubair Raja. Oakfield has Wanstead 16-2 and Oakfield kept believing.

Wanstead’s batsmen then out on a great partnership, batting very well but Oakfield bowled and fielding very well to restrict them as much as possible and it was looking like the home side had left themselves too much to do.

With two quick wickets near the end by Indi Bhatia with a well watched catch by Maran Mariyathas and Keerthi Thangavel with a great caught & bowled, Oakfield managed to keep Wanstead’s run rate down and win the game by 14 runs.

The spirit shown by the team was exceptional, from start to finish was positive and disciplined in the way we went about our game and to get the win against the home side who haven’t lost all season was a great feeling for everyone. The skipper could not have asked for more from his team.

The fourths lost to Fives and Heronians 3rd XI by 4 wickets while the fifth XI beat Ilford 4th by 4 wickets.

It was a strong start for Ilford with their openers settling early and scoring quickly. A good bit of work in the field leading to a run out and 2 quick wickets from Sachin Fing (8-0-38-2) ignited a collapse for Ilford.

This was then brilliantly supported by the youngsters, Kaj Skandamoorthy (8-2-16-3) taking three excellent wickets turning the ball with real ease, Praven Sureshan (8-1-34-2) taking two wickets including one that turned from way out side the leg to hit the top of off and Daniel Imran (8-1-47-1) bowling quickly and consistently.

Ilford managed to stage a comeback towards the end pushing to 203 off their 40 overs.

Parks response did not get off to the best off starts and after 17 overs there were only 68 runs on the board with the loss of 4 wickets.

At this stage Vijay Vijayanathan (80) had settled in well and got off to a good start. Joined at the crease by Thomas Varnes (62*) they got their heads down and the run rate ticking. With a selection of excellent shots and sensible batting the two virtually saw the game to the end reaching the target of 203 in 36 overs.

Sunday XI lost by 97 runs to Old Fallopians