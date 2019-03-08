Cricket: Not the best day for Essex says Siddle

Peter Siddle of Essex warms up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Peter Siddle admitted it had not been the best of opening days for Essex at The Oval as Surrey made 342-7 in their County Championship Division One meeting.

England openers Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman put on 75 for the first wicket for the hosts, before Jamie Porter made the breakthrough.

But Ryan Patel (70 not out), Ben Foakes (69) and Will Jacks (88) then hit half-centuries to leave Essex on the back foot.

Surrey lost three wickets for nine runs to the new ball as Siddle (4-82) finished as the pick of the Essex bowling on his return to the side.

But the Australian said: “I think we blew out a little bit of rust throughout the day there, but it wasn’t the best of days for us if I’m honest.

“Those last couple of wickets before the close salvaged it a little bit for us because it had been a poor afternoon for us up to that point.

“We hit our straps for a while just before lunch and went into the break in a good position, but we dropped that catch off Foakes in the first over after lunch and he got some confidence from that.

”When he got his second chance he played with a bit of freedom, threw his hands at it and credit to him.

“We built up a bit of pressure at the back end of the day and once we did that from both ends, we generated wickets.

“We come back tomorrow, get stuck in, hopefully pick up their last three wickets then go out there and show what we can do with the stick.”

Essex lost by an innings and 87 runs against Hampshire and have also included wicketkeeper Robbie White, on loan from Middlesex, and young batsman Rishi Patel in their side at The Oval, with Ravi Bopara, Sam Cook and Adam Wheater missing out this time.