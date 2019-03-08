Essex League Cup: Wanstead, Wells, Fives, Frenford and Parks progress

Hassan Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Five rival clubs bow out in first-round ties on a day of mixed fortunes for locals

Mohammed Fayyaz Khan in bowling action for Wanstead (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO) Mohammed Fayyaz Khan in bowling action for Wanstead (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Wanstead, Woodford Wells, Fives & Heronians, Frenford and Oakfield Parkonians all secured progress to the second round of the Essex League Cup on Saturday.

But Buckhurst Hill, Ilford, Loughton, South Woodford and Woodford Green all bowed out after their first-round ties on the first day of the 2019 season.

Wanstead visited Loughton in one of two derby clashes and saw Hassan Chowdhury (73) lead the way as they were dismissed for 203.

Abdul Nasir (3-31) and Osman Choudhry (3-46) took the bowling honours for Loughton, who were soon in trouble at 76-5.

Nabel Shaikh in bowling action for Woodford Wells (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Nabel Shaikh in bowling action for Woodford Wells (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

M Fahad hit 52 off 62 balls for the hosts, but they were dismissed for 185 in the penultimate over, as wickets were shared between Mohammed Fayyaz Khan (3-24), Zain Shahzad (3-41), captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (2-26) and Jahansher Akbar.

Wells dismissed Westcliff for 191 at Monkhams Lane, as Farzand Shah (4-33) and Nabel Shaikh (3-30) did most of the damage with the ball.

Mitchell Todd and captain George Styles (34) put on 70 for the third Wells wicket but the home side were eight down when they finally reached their target in the 39th over.

Todd top scored with 70 off 84 balls, after hitting 12 fours.

Nigel Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019 Nigel Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Fives won the other local derby at Woodford Green, who saw captain Hamaad Sayyed (31) put on 66 for the first wicket with Hussnain Kazmi.

Green lost wickets at regular intervals after that, though, as Greg Summers (4-39) and Jake Poulton (2-9) made inroads.

And Kazmi fell three runs short of a half-century to Usman Jan (2-7), as Abdul Ameer (2-37) also nabbed a brace to dismiss Green for 121 in the 35th over.

Ian Rotsey put on 99 with opening partner Mark De Claiterosse (37) in reply and was unbeaten on 47 when his side secured an eight-wicket after 20 overs.

Frenford celebrated victory by the same margin and in similar fashion at Stanford after dismissed the home side for 164 in the 38th over and reaching their target in the 21st over of their reply.

And Oakfield Parkonians produced a good all-round display to get the better of Gidea Park & Romford, scoring 230-8 from their 50 overs and dismissing the visitors for 120 in 30 overs.

Eshun Kalley (63) top scored for Parks, with Shawn Tuitt (3) and Haris Khan (30) also chipping in, before Abdul Razzaq (3-24), Selvam Ramasamy (3-29) and Kalley (2-20) combined well with the ball.

Mohammad Ahktar in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019 Mohammad Ahktar in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Buckhurst Hill bowed out after a tense contest with fellow top-flight new boys Belhus.

Ryan Karunakaran hit a six and 16 fours in his 126 from 136 balls for Hill, putting on 115 for the first wicket with Hendro Puchert (54) and 79 for the third wicket with Jamie Allen (44).

After closing on 274-9, Hill saw Puchert (2-38), Rohan Bhome (2-68)and Luke Martin strike with the ball to leave Belhus 72-3.

Joe Joyce (75) and captain Danny Joyce put on 88 for the fourth wicket, before Karunakaran ended their stand and Daniel Dreher hit 50 off 45 balls in an 89-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Nigel Jacobs (L) in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019 Nigel Jacobs (L) in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Joyce had more support from Michael Fogg and was unbeaten on 81, fro 94 balls, as Belhus won by four wickets with nine balls remaining.

Nigel Jacobs hit an unbeaten 106 as Ilford made 265-4 against holders Hornchurch at Valentines Park, with Talha Mumtaz clubbing 66 off just 46 balls.

And early wickets for Theeban Tavarasa and Bibin Chacko had the visitors in trouble at 4-2, before Paul Murray (54) put on 119 with captain Billy Gordon.

Former Essex all-rounder Mervyn Westfield (27) added 63 for the fourth wicket, with Gordon going on to make 116 as his side reached their target with five wickets and seven overs to spare.

South Woodford made the trip to picturesque Castle Park to take on Colchester, where opener Michael Browne (51) top scored in their 185-9.

But the home side raced to their target in 29 overs, albeit losing six wickets along the way as Indika Wickramaratne (4-52) had most success with the ball for South Woodford.