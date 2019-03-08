Cricket: Mixed emotions for Essex's Chopra

Varun Chopra of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex batsman Varun Chopra had mixed emotions after their Royal London One-Day Cup clash with Middlesex at Chelmsford.

Chopra hit his second successive century in the 50-over competition this season, following his 111 in a crushing win at Glamorgan with a run-a-blal 127.

But his efforts proved in vain as Essex, having seen the visitors pile up 366-8 in the Good Friday sunshine, came up short on 328.

He said: “It was not our best performance. It was pretty poor from us in the first 15 overs and with the bat we were doing already up until about 35 overs and we were right in there but then we just fell away.

“I am obviously disappointed to be on the losing side after scoring a century but that is cricket. Losing my wicket and Ravi's in the same over knocked the stuffing out of us and passed the initiative back to them.

“But credit to Middlesex because they played well and deserved to win in the end.”

Dawid Malan fell five runs short of a century for Middlesex, while Nick Gubbins hit 56 off 57 balls and George Scott clubbed 63 off just 30 deliveries, smashing five sixes.

Peter Siddle (3-71) and Dan Lawrence (2-63) had most success with the ball for Essex, who saw Chopra and Tom Westley (77) put on 158 for their second wicket.

The home side looked well set at 256-3 in the 39th over, but then lost Chopra and Ravi Bopara in quick succession.

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate hit 32 off 20 balls, but was one of six victims for Nathan Sowter (6-62).