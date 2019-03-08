Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: McGrath pleased with Essex performance

PUBLISHED: 18:26 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 14 April 2019

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath was able to draw on the positives after a County Championship stalemate with defending champions Surrey at The Oval.

The home side made 324-6 declared in their second innings on the final day, after Essex had scored 448 in reply to their first innings 395.

And the 2017 champions banked 13 bonus points as a result, having suffered an innings defeat at Hampshire in their first match of the season.

McGrath said: “It was a good game of cricket, and both teams had chances to get on top. We’re pleased with the performance, especially after last week’s defeat at Hampshire.

“This side has been together for a few years now and we know what we are capable of, so we can’t play as badly as we did at Hampshire again hopefully!

“I have said many times that, if we get runs on the board, we have a bowling attack that can trouble anyone and that makes us hard to stop.

“Both Ryan ten Doeschate and Dan Lawrence batted really well in this match, which enabled us to get past Surrey’s total and then put them under pressure in their second innings.”

Australian seamer Peter Siddle took six wickets in Surrey’s first innings, before captain Ryan ten Doeschate (130) and Dan Lawrence (93) led the way with the bat for the visitors.

South African spinner Simon Harmer collected five wickets in Surrey’s second innings and Essex will now turn their focus to the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Most Read

‘I told you bruv’: Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending 18 hours in Seven Kings car park is vindicated

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 10, hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

‘I told you bruv’: Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending 18 hours in Seven Kings car park is vindicated

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 10, hit by car in Barkingside

Police were called after a child was hit by a car in Barkingside High Street on Sunday, April 11. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: McGrath pleased with Essex performance

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex draw with defending champions Surrey

Essex players surround Simon Harmer to celebrate taking the wicket of Ryan Patel (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Redbridge suffer heavy defeat to high-flying Stansted

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge (Pic: George Phillpou/TGS Photo)

Ilford fall to league leader Hullbridge in final home fixture

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Cricket: Ten Doeschate pleased with Essex performance

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex leaps to control the ball (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists