Cricket: McGrath pleased with Essex performance

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath was able to draw on the positives after a County Championship stalemate with defending champions Surrey at The Oval.

The home side made 324-6 declared in their second innings on the final day, after Essex had scored 448 in reply to their first innings 395.

And the 2017 champions banked 13 bonus points as a result, having suffered an innings defeat at Hampshire in their first match of the season.

McGrath said: “It was a good game of cricket, and both teams had chances to get on top. We’re pleased with the performance, especially after last week’s defeat at Hampshire.

“This side has been together for a few years now and we know what we are capable of, so we can’t play as badly as we did at Hampshire again hopefully!

“I have said many times that, if we get runs on the board, we have a bowling attack that can trouble anyone and that makes us hard to stop.

“Both Ryan ten Doeschate and Dan Lawrence batted really well in this match, which enabled us to get past Surrey’s total and then put them under pressure in their second innings.”

Australian seamer Peter Siddle took six wickets in Surrey’s first innings, before captain Ryan ten Doeschate (130) and Dan Lawrence (93) led the way with the bat for the visitors.

South African spinner Simon Harmer collected five wickets in Surrey’s second innings and Essex will now turn their focus to the Royal London One-Day Cup.