Cricket: Essex win thoroughly deserved says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex is congratulated by his teammates having taken the wicket of Tom Moores during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath felt his side thoroughly deserved their eight-wicket win over Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Moores during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019 Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Moores during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019

The 2017 champions won inside three days at Chelmsford, after dismissing the visitors for 187 and 158.

And McGrath claimed they were good value for their success, saying: "It was a battle the whole way through so if we didn't get over the line then it would have been tough to take.

"We won all three days and thoroughly deserved our victory.

"It wasn't an easy pitch for the batters. Both teams will attest to that. The scoring rates give you the best idea about it, that they were around 2.5 and 2.7 runs per over throughout the game, how difficult to score on.

Nick Browne (L) and Alastair Cook of Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019 Nick Browne (L) and Alastair Cook of Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019

"There weren't many batsmen who got in, but saying that we had the three telling partnerships in the game; Browne and Cook, Siddle and Harmer changed the game and Westley and Cook at the end."

You may also want to watch:

South African spinner Simon Harmer finnished with eight wickets in the match, following a brace in the first innings with 6-60 in Nottinghamshire's second innings after prompting a collapse on the second evening.

McGratth added: "How many times has Harmer done that [bowling] in four-day cricket? Slater and Duckett were going well and they he was pivotal in making them lose six for 16.

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019 Nick Browne in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

"He was causing problems the whole way through. Even this morning when he didn't get a wicket immediately you could see the pressure building.

"His class in those situations under pressure, there is no one else you'd want in your team than him."

Jamie Porter claimed seven wickets in the match, while Nick Browne passed 5,000 career runs in scoring 67 in the first Essex innings, while Sir Alastair Cook and Tom Westley did most of the work chasing 105.

And McGrath felt it was the perfect response after a disappointing Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, adding: ""A lot of people are talking about morale being down after the one-day competition but I'm around then guys every day and there is no problem.

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019 Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

"The preparation for his game was fantastic and there was no moodiness. Losing games in certain competitions is part and parcel, it is how you come back and we have shown that despite a couple of knocks we have put in a brilliant performance."