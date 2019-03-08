Search

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 August 2019

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that top-order batsman Dan Lawrence has signed a contract extension and will stay with the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Lawrence, 22, is an Essex Academy graduate and has made 64 first-class, 27 List A and 44 T20 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2015.

And the home-grown batsman had no hesitations in extending his contract, saying: "I'm delighted to sign an extension and prolong my future with Essex.



"I've been at the club since I was 10 and it was a really easy decision for me to make. Once the offer was put forward, it was just a case of signing on the dotted line.

"We have a really determined and ambitious group and I really believe we're on the cusp of a long and successful era here at Essex."

Head coach Anthony McGrath is thrilled to see Lawrence extend his contract and added: "Dan is a really talented young batsman who has played an important role for us over the last few years and scored plenty of match-winning runs.

"He's absolutely essential to what we are trying to build and achieve at the club so it's great news that he's committed his future."

