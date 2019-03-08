Search

Batsman Jacobs 'honoured' to be named Ilford captain

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 September 2019

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Nigel Jacobs is 'honoured' to be taking over as captain of Ilford ahead of next season.

The Valentines Park outfit have already been relegated from the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division, which saw Theeban Tavarasa step down from the role.

Jacobs led the team in their 87-run loss to local rivals Wanstead last weekend and will also be skipper for their final match of the season at home to Chingford on Saturday.

But he is more focused on building around the club's young talent for next season in Division One.

"John Levy was the captain of Ilford before and he was my school coach. Nasser Hussain used to be captain and chairman, he was my first coach at Ilford," said Jacobs.

"Some big names have been captain and it's a club with a lot of history and prestige, including John, Steve Waugh and Nasser, so it's obviously a big honour."

Jacobs also revealed he did almost take over as captain a few years ago before deciding to step away from the sport briefly.

"There were thoughts of me taking over two or three years ago, but I needed a break from playing, so I stopped for a little while and Theeban has been doing it for the last two years," he added.

"Now we have a young team, lots of talent, and I'm enjoying playing again, so I think the time felt right to captain the team especially now we're going down as it means it's probably time for a change.

"I'm looking to the next two years of being captain. I don't think I've won less games in my life in a season but it's been one of the most enjoyable."

The new captain is also backing a number of youngsters including Akash Raji, Harsh Kumar, Hamza Muhammad, and Mohammad Ahktar to impress next season.

"I would be surprised if Akash, Mohammad, Harsh and Hamza do not finish in the top 10 run scorers next season in Division One," he said.

"There is also Akil Anil who bats at number seven, who is 15 now, and I think in three years time he'll be the best player in the Premier League."

