Ilford captain Tavarasa pleased with strong efforts in Wanstead loss

M Malik of Ilford celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of J Lord during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa pleased with strong effort despite falling 14 runs short against local rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

M Malik of Ilford celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of J Lord during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019 M Malik of Ilford celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of J Lord during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Wanstead opened the batting, with number two batsman Hassan Chowdhury scoring 54 off 61 balls before being dismissed for lbw to help his team to victory, while Tom Cummins (51) continued his good form.

Naivedyam Dwivedi also reached 43 not out, with the Herons finishing on 219-9.

Mehtab Malik took four wickets for Ilford, who then racked up the runs early on, with Nigel Jacobs and Talha Mumtaz hitting 36 and 33 respectively.

But some fine bowling from Jack Lord (45-3) and Mohammed Fayyaz Khan (20-2) helped their side to victory.

Gagan Bhogal (33) and Haaris Ayub (49) rallied late on but were both caught, Bhogal from a Jahansher Akbar ball and Chowdhury catch, while Ayub was caught by Jonathan Das following a Zain Shahzad ball.

You may also want to watch:

Mehtab Malik finished on 23 not out and Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa was run out by his opposition captain Joe Ellis-Grewal to secure a narrow Wanstead victory, with Ilford finishing on 205 after 48.5 overs.

And the skipper says his side never expected to beat Joe Ellis-Grewal's side but showed they have the potential to beat the top side's in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

"Teams like Wanstead are not on our radar to beat, but we would have still liked to beat them, but we bowled really well to restrict them to 220.

"We were 85 for 5, so the game was almost dead and buried, but we got up to just 14 runs short which was great from us.

"I'm actually full of praise for my low order batters, we've been batting quite well this year, and this was against a very good team so everyone had to be playing at 100 per cent.

"We didn't bat well at the top, but we did have a very good comeback, so I was pleased with the batters and how they batted together.

"It's a shame that we fell short.

"It was a good game, Wanstead are a strong unit, and we're pleased with the effort we put in."