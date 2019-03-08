Ilford captain Tavarasa hoping this is the turning point

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is hoping they have reached a turning point in their campaign after beating Chingford last weekend.

Tavarasa's side welcome local rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook to Valentines Park on Saturday as they look to build on pulling themselves out of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division bottom two.

But the experienced bowler knows it will be a tough task against in-form Wanstead who have only lost once so far this season.

"Hopefully from this point onwards we'll look to kick start out season properly," he said.

"It's a crucial game, it's a local derby against Wanstead, they're second in the table and we've had a few good games against them in the past so hopefully it will be another good game.

"Obviously we need a win. It doesn't matter who we're against and Wanstead will feel the same. It will be a good test for all of our young batters and young bowlers."

The right-arm off-break bowler feels causing an upset against Wanstead could inject the confidence they need to start climbing up the league table.

They currently sit just one point above Buckhurst Hill and Chingford in the relegation zone heading into the clash.

"The one-day games come thick and fast, you either win or lose, so if we can get a team against a good team then it will be very important," he added.

"Chingford were a good unit and now we're playing against a top team like Wanstead.

"If you can turn over a team like Wanstead that can give you masses of belief, especially to this young team.

"They'll know they're good enough to beat anyone then."

Although the skipper is keen to cause an upset, he is pleased to be going into it as underdogs with no pressure on them to win as it could play to their advantage.

"I'm happy to say we're the underdogs going into the game as they beat us last year and they're second in the table," he added. "We know we can turn the corner and beat some of the good teams though as we have some really good players in our side."

Ilford will however be confident after a 15-run win over Chingford last weekend.