Ilford skipper Tavarasa praises batsman in Hornchurch defeat

Nigel Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa full of praise for his batting line-up despite falling to a four wicket defeat against treble-winners Hornchurch last weekend.

Tavarasa chose to bat first but saw Akash Raji fall cheaply to Merv Westfield.

Harsh Kumar (21), Tahla Mumtaz and Mohammad Ahktar all gave Nigel Jacobs support to see Ilford reach 133-4, before Hamza Muhammad added another 83 for the fifth wicket.

Jacobs fell for 102, having hit 13 fours, and was followed back to the pavilion by Muhammad (56), as Gayan Sirisoma (4-70) add to his haul.

But Gagan Bhogal and Haaris Ayub added late runs to lift Ilford's total to 271-7 declared after 64 overs.

"I can't ask for anything more in terms of the batting, we have been batting really well, but bowling has been a bit of a let down for us.

"To defend 270 on a decent wicket is doable, we've done it before, but didn't bowl well enough."

The bowler also gave special to batsman Nigel Jacobs who has already managed to pick up 301 runs in four fixtures.

"Nigel has been at the club since he was seven-years-old, so it's nice to see him batting so well, and doing so well for the club."

Jamie Sorrell (26) put on 46 with Ronnie Saunders before falling to Tavarasa, but Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon and Kieran Scarlioli fell cheaply to leave the visitors 87-3.

Saunders added another 97 with Merv Westfield, hitting a six and 10 fours in his 94 from 106 balls, before being caught and bowled by Akash Raji.

And Westfield was dismissed by Ahktar for 52, from 65 deliveries, after hitting a six and three fours to leave the defending champions 196-5.

Zeeshan Khan fell to Ahktar with only six runs added to the total, but an unbroken 71-run stand for the seventh wicket between Michael Bones (43 not out) and Jas Bassan, who hit 40 off just 34 balls, saw Hornchurch home.

"Hornchurch did bat really well, but we made it a lot easier for them, as we didn't sustain pressure long enough.

"Their number seven and eight batted very well, they needed 45 off 10 overs, so you have to give credit where it's due.

"In the last few year's our bowling has been very good and our batting not so much, this year it's the other way round."

Ilford will now travel away to league leaders Brentwood this weekend.