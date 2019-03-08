Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tavarasa wants a stronger bowling effort from Ilford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 May 2019

N Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

N Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is eager for his side to start stringing together some better bowling performances.

H Kumar of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019H Kumar of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Tavarasa's side welcome 2018 treble-winners Hornchurch to Valentines Park on Saturday for a Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division clash.

And the skipper is hoping they can play to their full potential and cause an upset against Billy Gordon's men.

"Hornchurch are a very strong unit with Billy Gordon, Ronnie Saunders and Merv Westfield," Tavarasa said.

"They've got a strong team, but if we play to our potential then I think we'll give them a pretty good game.

"We have to bowl well because we haven't been bowling great for the last few games.

"Bowlers win you games and batsmen save you in games."

The two sides have already faced each other this season when Hornchurch came up trumps as they sealed a five-wicket victory in the Dukes Essex League Cup at Valentines Park.

You may also want to watch:

Although they lost on that occasion, captain Tavarasa feels there were plenty of positives to take from that clash, which they can use in the upcoming meeting this weekend.

"We played against them in the early part of the season and we scored 260, but we didn't bowl great," he added.

"In our league anyone can beat anyone, so we just need to play to our ability."

Ilford called upon a number of the club's youngsters for the T20 matches on Monday where they sealed a narrow five-run win over Colchester, before crashing out of the competition with a 10-wicket defeat to Belhus in their group final.

Youngster Hamza Muhammad even stepped up to captain the side for those two matches, but the skipper says most of them will most likely miss out this weekend.

"Probably not, all our senior players are back in the fold, the young lads will have to wait a bit longer," added Tavarasa.

"We'd love to give them more experience to play at the higher level, but there are games that you need experience.

"You can't buy experience in Tesco, put it that way!

"This is a crucial game, I've said we need to win two timed games as early as you can, so we can go into the one-day games with less pressure."

Most Read

Central line delays: No service between Woodford and Hainault and Liverpool Street

Central line delays due to trespassers at Leyton. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Man slaps Ilford rough sleeper and kicks him in back in ‘sickening’ viral video

He was slapped and kicked to the floor. Picture: Twitter

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

‘Controlling and coercive’ Ilford husband who beat his wife to death found guilty of murder

Muhammad Javed beat his wife Saeeda Hussain to death. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Central line delays: No service between Woodford and Hainault and Liverpool Street

Central line delays due to trespassers at Leyton. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Man slaps Ilford rough sleeper and kicks him in back in ‘sickening’ viral video

He was slapped and kicked to the floor. Picture: Twitter

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

‘Controlling and coercive’ Ilford husband who beat his wife to death found guilty of murder

Muhammad Javed beat his wife Saeeda Hussain to death. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Call for new athletics officials to join the action

Alan Bell at the Alexander Stadium High Performance Centre, Birmingham

Tavarasa wants a stronger bowling effort from Ilford

N Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

European Masters inline skating heading to Stratford

Cycling is one of the sports available at the Lee Valley Park (pic: Lee Valley Park Authority)

CWC: Stokes steers England to opening success

England's Ben Stokes (second right) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Imran Tahir with team-mates during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at The Oval, London.

More than 1,000 Redbridge families faced ‘no-fault’ evictions in last five years

More than 1,000 Redbridge families faced no-fault evictions in last five years. Picture: PA Images/Yui Mok
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists