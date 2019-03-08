Tavarasa wants a stronger bowling effort from Ilford

N Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is eager for his side to start stringing together some better bowling performances.

H Kumar of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019 H Kumar of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Tavarasa's side welcome 2018 treble-winners Hornchurch to Valentines Park on Saturday for a Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division clash.

And the skipper is hoping they can play to their full potential and cause an upset against Billy Gordon's men.

"Hornchurch are a very strong unit with Billy Gordon, Ronnie Saunders and Merv Westfield," Tavarasa said.

"They've got a strong team, but if we play to our potential then I think we'll give them a pretty good game.

"We have to bowl well because we haven't been bowling great for the last few games.

"Bowlers win you games and batsmen save you in games."

The two sides have already faced each other this season when Hornchurch came up trumps as they sealed a five-wicket victory in the Dukes Essex League Cup at Valentines Park.

Although they lost on that occasion, captain Tavarasa feels there were plenty of positives to take from that clash, which they can use in the upcoming meeting this weekend.

"We played against them in the early part of the season and we scored 260, but we didn't bowl great," he added.

"In our league anyone can beat anyone, so we just need to play to our ability."

Ilford called upon a number of the club's youngsters for the T20 matches on Monday where they sealed a narrow five-run win over Colchester, before crashing out of the competition with a 10-wicket defeat to Belhus in their group final.

Youngster Hamza Muhammad even stepped up to captain the side for those two matches, but the skipper says most of them will most likely miss out this weekend.

"Probably not, all our senior players are back in the fold, the young lads will have to wait a bit longer," added Tavarasa.

"We'd love to give them more experience to play at the higher level, but there are games that you need experience.

"You can't buy experience in Tesco, put it that way!

"This is a crucial game, I've said we need to win two timed games as early as you can, so we can go into the one-day games with less pressure."