Ilford skipper Tavarasa says bowling is their achilles heel

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says bowling performance are becoming their 'achilles heel' as they fall to yet another defeat.

They suffered a heavy six wicket defeat to fellow strugglers Hadleigh & Thundersley to slip down to the bottom of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division league table.

But the skipper is trying not to let panic settle amongst his squad.

"It was not a great result for us, but everything is still within our grasp," Tavarasa said.

"The start we had wasn't great, we had three wickets for 28, especially on a decent wicket."

Despite batting first and a strong score of 65 from opening batsman Akash Raji, both Nigel Jacobs and Harsh Kumar were bowled by Richard Revell for ducks while Haaris Ayub could only reach two.

Mohammad Ahktar hit 45 off 52 balls before he was ruled out for lbw, leaving his side on 99-4, and a late rally from Vikrant Venkathesan (28 not out) helped them to finish on 208 all out just two balls shy of the 50 over mark.

"We did pretty well in the end to reach 208 and we showed some character again like we did at Wanstead, which was a positive sign."

It would prove not to be enough for Ilford, with opening Hadleigh & Thundersley batsman Ashley Bennett scoring 56 before Antonio Greenidge hit 80 not out off 99 balls.

Adam Soilleux (29 not out) helped finish the job as Hadleigh & Thundersley reached 210-4 after 38 overs.

"Our Achilles heel has been bowling and was once again, we're not picking up early wickets, and our bowlers weren't good enough.

"Not enough runs either, if you don't score enough runs your bowling has to be better than usual, but we didn't bowl well so it was a calamity."

Ilford sit in the bottom two of the table but face a bottom of the table clash with Buckhurst Hill next Saturday.