Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says bowling is their achilles heel

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 July 2019

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says bowling performance are becoming their 'achilles heel' as they fall to yet another defeat.

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

They suffered a heavy six wicket defeat to fellow strugglers Hadleigh & Thundersley to slip down to the bottom of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division league table.

But the skipper is trying not to let panic settle amongst his squad.

"It was not a great result for us, but everything is still within our grasp," Tavarasa said.

"The start we had wasn't great, we had three wickets for 28, especially on a decent wicket."

Despite batting first and a strong score of 65 from opening batsman Akash Raji, both Nigel Jacobs and Harsh Kumar were bowled by Richard Revell for ducks while Haaris Ayub could only reach two.

You may also want to watch:

Mohammad Ahktar hit 45 off 52 balls before he was ruled out for lbw, leaving his side on 99-4, and a late rally from Vikrant Venkathesan (28 not out) helped them to finish on 208 all out just two balls shy of the 50 over mark.

"We did pretty well in the end to reach 208 and we showed some character again like we did at Wanstead, which was a positive sign."

It would prove not to be enough for Ilford, with opening Hadleigh & Thundersley batsman Ashley Bennett scoring 56 before Antonio Greenidge hit 80 not out off 99 balls.

Adam Soilleux (29 not out) helped finish the job as Hadleigh & Thundersley reached 210-4 after 38 overs.

"Our Achilles heel has been bowling and was once again, we're not picking up early wickets, and our bowlers weren't good enough.

"Not enough runs either, if you don't score enough runs your bowling has to be better than usual, but we didn't bowl well so it was a calamity."

Ilford sit in the bottom two of the table but face a bottom of the table clash with Buckhurst Hill next Saturday.

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Council house sales falling in Redbridge, figures show

Council house sales have fallen in Redbridge over the last year. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Hainault car crash: New North Road closed after car hits lamppost

New North Road has been closed following a car crash in Hainault on Monday, July 8. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says bowling is their achilles heel

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Clay backs Orient’s new coaching team to continue Justin’s legacy

Leyton Orient players observe a tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Defender Clark says it would be ‘great honour’ to be Daggers captain

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge thanks the fans during Ebbsfleet United vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Kuflink Stadium on 13th April 2019

Joy Morgan murder trial: Court told Ilford church member accused of murdering missing student ‘treated her like a daughter’

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists