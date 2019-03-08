Search

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Hadleigh clash is a must win

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 July 2019

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says this weekend's clash at Hadleigh & Thundersley is a must-win as they look to climb out of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division relegation zone, writes Jaocb Ranson.

T Cummins of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Tavarasa's side travel to John Burrows Park on Saturday as they look to cause an upset against fourth-placed Hadleigh, but it is not only this fixture the experienced bowler is targeting as he feels the next two matches are vital to his side's fortunes.

"Next two games we have Hadleigh and Buckhurst Hill, they're almost must-win games for us," he said.

"We've got two wins in eight games and we would like to finish halfway through the season with at least three wins.

"It's one of those things where we've put ourselves under a little bit of pressure now as we've haven't won enough games early in the season.

"Eight games gone, this one is definitely a must-win game, but we're looking forward to it."

The right-arm off-break bowler revealed he would class it as a successful start to the season if they can nab at least one more win in the next two fixtures.

But the skipper knows it will be a tough ask especially with Hadleigh's recruitment during the winter months.

"After 10 games if someone would have said you'll have won four or five games, I would have taken that before the season all day long," he added.

"To win these two away games is still a big ask, they're not walk in the park teams. Hadleigh are well above us and have had very shrewd recruitment this year."

Tavarasa is confident in his squad's abilities and feels they have been batting well enough to turn their bad run of form around.

They just need to improve on their bowling performances and tighten up their fielding.

"If you look back at these eight games we've been batting quite well and our bowling is coming together, so it's just a matter of putting all three skills together to beat a good team," he said. "I'm pretty sure we have the skill to do it and hopefully this weekend is when it comes together."

Ilford head into the clash with Hadleigh on the back of a narrow 12-run derby defeat to Wanstead last weekend.

