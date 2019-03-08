Ilford captain Tavarasa delighted with team effort in Chingford win

Akash Raji of Ilford hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa was delighted to see his side end a five game losing run in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division with a much-needed win at Chingford.

Tavarasa chose to bat at Chingford and saw his top-order batsmen make important runs.

Nigel Jacobs (21) was first to fall, but Talha Mumtaz hit 53 off 69 balls, while Mohammad Ahktar smashed 66 off just 37 deliveries, including two sixes and 10 fours.

Opener Akash Raji reached 103 off 134 balls, also hitting two sixes and 10 fours, as Ilford closed on 302-9, which proved just enough as the home side came up short on 287-9 in reply.

"First and foremost it was a much needed win, we needed to turn the corner," Tavarasa said.

"That win helps us get just above the relegation zone, but it's only one point so it's not going to make a huge difference, but a win is a win and it was needed."

The experienced bowler described it as a great team effort but did also laud star batsman Raji, Mumtaz and Ahktar.

"It was a collective team effort, you might see someone scored 100 odd, but it was the other guys that scored as well, Talha got 50 and Mo Ahktar got a quick fire 66.

"The other guys got a quick 10 runs or so quickly, we fielded well and the bowlers did their jobs, which was pleasing.

"It's a flat wicket and a small ground, so it was still a tough ask, and credit to their batsman they did well to take the game very deep.

"We caught all of our catches, it was a good team performance.

"Credit to Akash for scoring his first 100 of the season, he was one of our colts, and has been batting quite well but not reached a big score.

"We had a chat about it and turning them into big scores, so hopefully it will be a season for him to remember."

Skipper Tavarasa (3-45) was the pick of Ilford's bowling, as Mehtab Malik (2-41) and Ahktar (2-52) also nabbed braces.

"A win is a win, so to contribute to a good win was very pleasing, I've missed the last two games due to personal reasons so it was good to be back on the field."