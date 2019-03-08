Ilford skipper Tavarasa says they're still in control of their destiny

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is confident his side are still in control of their own destiny heading into Chelmsford clash.

Tavarasa's men will welcome mid-table Chelmsford to Valentines Park on Saturday as they desperately hunt down points to lift them off the foot of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division table.

They're currently 21 points adrift of safety after falling to a 42 run defeat against fellow strugglers Buckhurst Hill last weekend.

"Our own destiny is still in our hands, we have eight games to go, and we need to win three or four games to be safe," Tavarasa said.

"We need to win a couple of games as quickly as we can, as we don't want to leave it too late and have to depend on other results to go our way.

"There is only one way and that is up, so we don't need anymore motivation than that."

But the experienced bowler knows it will be an immensely tough test as they face Chelmsford who have a tremendous record against Ilford.

"Chelmsford in the last three years has beaten us five times out of six meetings, they've got a good record against us, but it's at home which is one good thing.

"We'll have two of our main bowlers back which is a positive."

Tavarasa himself will return to the line-up alongside Mehtab Malik who were both missing last weekend.

Although they lost by 147 runs when the two sides met earlier this campaign and the skipper was quick to praise their opponents squad.

"They're missing a couple of players as they're playing county cricket quite often.

"Last time we played we were happy with the way we bowled, but we didn't bat well.

"We know they've got a couple decent spinners, James Clifford and Ben Waring, and a couple very steady seem bowlers Oliver Devenish, Mark Drain and Matt Dixon."

The captain also says the pressure is massively on now.

"The pressure is on us and we need to start performing, we just need to bat well, bowl well and field well instead of worrying about the opposition."