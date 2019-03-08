Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Buckhurst Hill was tough to swallow

Harsh Kumar of Ilford in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says it was a 'tough pill' to swallow as they fell to a 42 run defeat against fellow strugglers Buckhurst Hill.

The defeat means they stay bottom of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division but are now 21 adrift of safety.

Buckhurst Hill won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a score of 187-9 before Ilford was bowled out for 145 in reply on Saturday.

"It was a tough pill to swallow losing against one of the teams that we beat earlier on in the season," Tavarasa said.

"To be honest though there were a few positives in the performance, we bowled quite well, which has been our achilles heel in the past few games.

"This is one of the reasons we're at the bottom of the table, when we bowl well, we don't bat well and vice versa.

"We're just not clicking all together."

He was keen to praise bowler Harsh Kumar for his efforts as he picked up four wickets in the encounter.

While, Mohammed Ahktar also nabbed three wickets, in what was a decent bowling display despite having key players missing.

"Harsh bowled really well and so did Mohammed Ahktar, we done well to bowl them out for 180 considering we were missing our top three bowlers, I wasn't playing, our left-arm spinner and neither was our overseas."