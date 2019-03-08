Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford captain Tavarasa wants a repeat of last season's start

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 May 2019

Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (right) confirmed Ashar Zaidi (left) will not play for the club next season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (right) confirmed Ashar Zaidi (left) will not play for the club next season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford CC captain Theeban Tavarasa is looking for another impressive start to the campaign like last season, writes Jacob Ranson.

Tavarasa and his side were sitting top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table after six fixtures in 2018.

And he wants a similar start this time round as they host local rivals Buckhurst Hill at Valentines Park on Saturday in their season opener.

"We want to start the season on a good note, like we did last season where we won three out of five and we were top of the table after six games," Tavarasa said.

"We would love to have that same situation, but time will tell, we'll take it game by game and try playing positive.

"Last year we played Billericay and got 14 points in a rain-affected game in the opening game.

"Those points helped us stay in the Premier Division last year so we don't want to be falling behind the eight ball.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to do as much as we can to win a few games early and then look forward to the one-day games."

The right-arm off-break bowler knows it will be tough against newly-promoted Buckhurst Hill due to them having the likes of Hendro Puchert, Ryan Karunakaran, and a new overseas player.

"They're a newly promoted team," he said. "The last time we played them was about four years ago, obviously they've got some top quality batsman. Henry and Ryan, we know them quite well as it's a small world, and they've got an overseas, a left-arm spinner from Sri Lanka.

"They've strengthened their team up so I think it will be a really good battle."

Ilford crashed out of the League Cup with a four-wicket defeat to reigning champions Hornchurch but Tavarasa felt there were plenty of positives to take from the clash including Nigel Jacobs hitting an unbeaten 106.

He said: "Excited is an understatement because although we did lose to Hornchurch in the cup, the team batted really well, and batting has been our big Achilles heel in recent years.

"Nigel Jacobs got a hundred in that match, so I'm actually looking forward to it.

"It's a home game as well, and at home we normally do well."

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford captain Tavarasa wants a repeat of last season’s start

Ilford skipper Theeban Tavarasa (right) confirmed Ashar Zaidi (left) will not play for the club next season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

‘Everybody must be free to worship without fear’: Ilford MPs and local politicians react to Seven Kings Mosque shooting

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Daggers Ladies to hold trial event

Dagenham & Redbridge Ladies are holding a trial day at Victoria Road on May 25 (pic: Dag & Red FC)

McAnuff pleased O’s fans can enjoy Wembley trip

Leyton Orient fans sing during the National League match against Braintree Town at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Fastest sprinters in the world heading to London Stadium

Sprinter Reece Prescod and Stef Reid with students on the track (Pic: Henry Browne)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists